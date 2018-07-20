A Tribute to Gisele Bündchen, 12-Time W Magazine Cover Star

Gisele photographed by Michael Thompson for W Magazine, January 2000.
Between the ages of 13, when she was first discovered at a McDonald’s in Brazil, and 42, which she’ll turn on July 20th, Gisele Bündchen has racked a resumé as one of the world’s most popular and highest paid models, as well as reaching the requisite supermodel milestones impressively early—chief among them being known by her first name only. (It doesn’t hurt that she’s not only married an A-lister, Tom Brady, but also repeatedly managed to steal the show from him either.) And of course, she’s been among the supers like Kate Moss and Naomi Campbell who’ve appeared on the cover of W multiple times over the years—including not one but two covers in 1999, when she first covered this magazine. Her 42nd birthday, then, can’t go without celebration; we pay tribute to the supermodel via a look back at the dozen W covers she’s racked up over the years, alongside a few guest stars like Travis Fimmel, Cindy Crawford, and, of course, Gisele’s own famous abs, here.