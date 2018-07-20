A Tribute to Gisele Bündchen, 12-Time W Magazine Cover Star

Between the ages of 13, when she was first discovered at a McDonald’s in Brazil, and 42, which she’ll turn on July 20th, Gisele Bündchen has racked a resumé as one of the world’s most popular and highest paid models, as well as reaching the requisite supermodel milestones impressively early—chief among them being known by her first name only. (It doesn’t hurt that she’s not only married an A-lister, Tom Brady, but also repeatedly managed to steal the show from him either.) And of course, she’s been among the supers like Kate Moss and Naomi Campbell who’ve appeared on the cover of W multiple times over the years—including not one but two covers in 1999, when she first covered this magazine. Her 42nd birthday, then, can’t go without celebration; we pay tribute to the supermodel via a look back at the dozen W covers she’s racked up over the years, alongside a few guest stars like Travis Fimmel, Cindy Crawford, and, of course, Gisele’s own famous abs, here.

1 Gisele Bündchen on the cover of W Magazine, photograph by Michael Thompson, January 1999.

2 Gisele Bündchen on the cover of W Magazine, photographed by Michael Thompson, May 1999.

3 Gisele Bündchen on the cover of W Magazine, photographed by Michael Thompson, January 2000.

4 Gisele Bündchen on the cover of W Magazine, photographed by Michael Thompson, March 2001.

5 Gisele Bündchen on cover of W Magazine, photographed by Michael Thompson, October 2001.

6 Gisele Bündchen on the cover of W Magazine, photographed by Michael Thompson, February 2002.

7 Gisele Bündchen on the cover of W Magazine with Travis Fimmel, photographed by Michael Thompson, November 2002.

8 Gisele Bündchen on the cover of W Magazine between Patti Hanson (left) and Cindy Crawford (right), photographed by Michael Thompson, August 2002.

9 Gisele Bündchen on the cover of W Magazine, photograph by Michael Thompson, March 2003.

10 Gisele Bündchen on the cover of W Magazine, photograph by Michael Thompson, June 2005.

11 Gisele Bündchen on the cover of W Magazine, photographed by Craig McDean, January 2004.

12 Gisele Bündchen on the cover of W Magazine, photographed by Michael Thompson, July 2007.

You'll Also Like Joey King Wore Two Drastically Different Hairstyles in One Day By Carolyn Twersky Celebrities Are Embracing the Uniform By Carolyn Twersky Email

Sign Up W DailyYour daily digest of the biggest stories in style, film, TV, music, and more. In & Out WeeklyThe ultimate cheat sheet to what’s trending this week. Submit