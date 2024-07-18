Glen Powell’s Twisters co-star Daisy Edgar-Jones declared the next few months “a Glenn Powell summer.” And, well, she isn’t wrong.

The actor has suddenly become the most sought after man in Hollywood with a box office-shattering role in Anyone But You (a steamy rom com also starring Sydney Sweeney), Netflix’s critically adored Hit Man, and now Twisters. Powell’s been acting for the better part of two decades, but his profile really began to rise after a supporting role in the Tom Cruise epic Top Gun: Maverick. And he hasn’t looked back.

Aside from his acting roles, usually some sort of smug yet charming character, Powell has quickly learned how to nail a particular brand of “leading man style” on the red carpet. No, he isn’t taking as many risks as fellow Hollywood heartthrobs like Jacob Elordi or Timothée Chalamet. Instead, Powell is sticking to dapper bow ties, Gucci and Brioni tuxedos, and the occasional flash of male cleavage. Fashionistas might roll their eyes when they see a male actor in another boring black suit, but Powell’s movie star good looks and killer smile proves sometimes a gentlemen doesn’t need much more than that.

Below, a look through Glen Powell’s best red carpet moments.

2024: Twisters Press Tour Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images The actor’s Twisters press tour style might not be on the level of his co-star Daisy Edgar-Jones (sorry, Glen!) but he hit all the right notes with this pinstripe suit and unbuttoned shirt.

2024: Twisters Los Angeles Premiere Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images Powell accented his olive green three-piece suit with some chic black shoes.

2024: Twisters European Premiere Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images The actor looked dapper in a deep brown Gucci suit during the Twisters European premiere.

2024: Hit Man Austin Premiere Rick Kern/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Powell took some notes from Austin Butler with this male cleavage moment at the Hit Man premiere.

2024: Vanity Fair Oscar Party Steve Granitz/FilmMagic/Getty Images No, that’s not Tom Ford, the designer. It’s Glen Powell, the actor, wearing Tom Ford, the brand.

2024: SAG Awards Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images The cummerbund scored a major win at the 2024 SAG Awards with Powell’s two-tone suit.

2024: Sundance Film Festival Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images It’s rather cold in Park City, Utah in January which might explain why Powell opted to wear a chocolate brown coat to the 2024 Sundance Film Festival.

2023: Anyone But You Premiere Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Powell dressed down his Brioni look by layering a white tank top underneath his suit jacket at the Anyone But You premiere.

2023: CinemaCon Ethan Miller/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In between flirting sessions with his Anyone But You co-star Sydney Sweeney at CinemaCon in 2023, Powell showed off a more understated side of his red carpet repertoire.

2023: Critics Choice Awards Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Powell tied in the black of his jacket’s lapel with the sheen of his dress shoes at the 2023 Critics Choice Awards.

2023: Golden Globe Awards Monica Schipper/The Hollywood Reporter/Getty Images We usually sigh when men wear suits like this one, but we’ll give Powell’s 2023 Golden Globes look a pass. He, simply, stuck to what works.

2022: MTV Movie & TV Awards Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images Powell definitely knows his way around an Oxford shirt, but this V-neck top brought a casual finish to this particular red carpet moment.

2022: Top Gun: Maverick Global Premiere Amy Sussman/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Boys can method dress, too! Powell mixed in a bit of military green for the Top Gun: Maverick premiere.

2022: Top Gun: Maverick London Premiere Karwai Tang/WireImage/Getty Images He may have been promoting Top Gun: Maverick, but this 2022 moment in London was very James Bond 007.

2022: Vanity Fair Oscar Party Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images For the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party, Powell looked dapper in a midnight blue jacket and slicked-back hair.

2019: GQ Men of the Year Amy Sussman/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Powell slipped into some crushed velour for the 2019 GQ Men of the Year bash.

2018: Fendi Event Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Yes, he even owns jeans! Powell showed off his casual side at a 2018 Fendi event in Beverly Hills.

2017: Academy Awards Dan MacMedan/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images For his debut appearance at the Oscars, Powell played it safe in a classic black suit and bow tie.

2016: Golden Globe Awards After Party Jason Merritt/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images With a shaved head and a classic tux, the actor was radiating major Brad Pitt energy at a 2016 Golden Globes after party.