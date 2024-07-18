Jeff Spicer/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
Glen Powell’s Twisters co-star Daisy Edgar-Jones declared the next few months “a Glenn Powell summer.” And, well, she isn’t wrong.
The actor has suddenly become the most sought after man in Hollywood with a box office-shattering role in Anyone But You (a steamy rom com also starring Sydney Sweeney), Netflix’s critically adored Hit Man, and now Twisters. Powell’s been acting for the better part of two decades, but his profile really began to rise after a supporting role in the Tom Cruise epic Top Gun: Maverick. And he hasn’t looked back.
Aside from his acting roles, usually some sort of smug yet charming character, Powell has quickly learned how to nail a particular brand of “leading man style” on the red carpet. No, he isn’t taking as many risks as fellow Hollywood heartthrobs like Jacob Elordi or Timothée Chalamet. Instead, Powell is sticking to dapper bow ties, Gucci and Brioni tuxedos, and the occasional flash of male cleavage. Fashionistas might roll their eyes when they see a male actor in another boring black suit, but Powell’s movie star good looks and killer smile proves sometimes a gentlemen doesn’t need much more than that.
Below, a look through Glen Powell’s best red carpet moments.