Gracie Abrams’s Style Evolution, From Chuck Taylors to Chanel Couture

In recent years, the world has watched Gracie Abrams grow up. After releasing her first EP at 20 years old in 2020, the singer started attending high-profile music events and fashion-industry parties as a fresh-faced newcomer with something to prove. But it was opening for Taylor Swift on The Eras Tour and releasing her sophomore studio album The Secret of Us in 2024 that catapulted her from indie artist to global star.

With this fast-paced career ascent, her style entered a new era as well. Earlier in her career, Abrams often wore casual outfits with a boyish bent, favoring slouchy blazers and utilitarian boots. These days, however, she is the picture of ethereal elegance, sporting a now-signature blunt pixie and working with Chanel (she was recentely named a house ambassador) on a series of otherworldly ensembles. Whether she is stepping out solo or alongside her boyfriend, Paul Mescal, Abrams takes risks with deep-cut vintage pulls, theatrical veils and gauzy floor-grazing trains that signal her sartorial authority.

With her new album Daughter From Hell topping charts and anticipation building around her acting debut in A24’s Please, Gracie Abrams is more influential than ever—on and off the red carpet. Below, a look at her most memorable style moments to date.

2026: The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon NBC/NBCUniversal/Getty Images While promoting Daughter From Hell, the songwriter served refined simplicity in a vintage Alaïa minidress with red Gianni Versace pumps.

2026: Met Gala Kevin Mazur/MG26/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images After skipping the event in 2025, Abrams made a grand return to the Met Gala red carpet in a custom Chanel gown and barely-there glam. The embroidered design was inspired by a Gustav Klimt painting to match the “Costume Art” theme.

2026: Academy Awards Myung J. Chun/Los Angeles Times/Getty Images Abrams and Mescal showed off expert couple coordination in black-tie ensembles at the 2026 Oscars. Abrams wore a custom shimmering Chanel set, featuring a chiffon scarf with a long, romantic train.

2025: Chanel Haute Couture Show Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images Marking one of her last outings with her pre-pixie hair, Abrams donned a tiered white dress with gradient bedazzled detailing at Chanel’s fall 2025 couture show.

2025: The History Of Sound Premiere at the Cannes Film Festival Kristy Sparow/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In support of Mescal, Abrams attended the premiere of his film The History Of Sound at Cannes in a classic black Chanel dress.

2025: Grammy Awards Jon Kopaloff/WireImage/Getty Images For her sophomore year at the Grammy Awards, Abrams leaned into the extravagant in a bridal-inspired Chanel look, complete with a floor-grazing veil.

2024: iHeartRadio Jingle Ball Marleen Moise/WireImage/Getty Images Sporting what was perhaps her most risk-taking red carpet look yet, Abrams stepped out in a sheer Missoni minidress, which she layered atop black tights for a hit of contrast.

2024: The Eras Tour Kevin Mazur/TAS24/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Abrams’s elegant Proenza Schouler gown had a peekaboo torso cutout on night 1 of The Eras Tour in Indianapolis.

2024: Met Gala Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic/Getty Images At just 24 years old, the singer did her first Met Gala the right way—in Chanel haute couture. Her two-toned look comprised a black silk crepe daisy-printed top and a frothy tulle skirt with hand-embroidered bows.

2024: Vanity Fair Oscar Party Christopher Polk/Variety/Getty Images Abrams embraced classic A-line tailoring with a twist in this custom Prada velvet gown with a plunging neckline and crystal-embroidered florals.

2024: Grammy Awards Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images For her first-ever Grammy Awards, the artist played with proportion in a Chanel couture look, comprising a black tube top with a ruffled navy skirt.

2024: Spotify Best New Artist Party Gilbert Flores/Billboard/Getty Images Abrams went the menswear-inspired route in a Bode suit jacket paired with an unbuttoned dress shirt and slouchy trousers.

2022: The Hollywood Reporter's Women In Entertainment Gala Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Victorian puffed sleeves met gothic grunge in this printed dress from The Vampire’s Wife, which Abrams styled alongside rugged black boots.

2022: Chanel Arts Dinner Taylor Hill/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Abrams wore a familiar silhouette in a striking hot-pink hue—courtesy of Chanel—to attend the brand’s intimate dinner at Balthazar.