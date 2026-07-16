On July 15, Chanel unveiled Gracie Abrams as the face of its latest fragrance launch, Coco Mademoiselle Crush Absolu. So it’s only fitting that the following day, the Grammy-nominated artist stepped out in a look that evoked the original Chanel woman.

In New York City on Thursday, Abrams was spotted wearing a color-blocking set from Chanel’s Cruise 2027 collection. The polished-yet-playful ensemble comprised a green knee-length pleated skirt paired with an off-white top, both adorned in thick black piping. She finished the outfit with dark sunglasses and another bold-hued accessory: a bright blue croc embossed shoulder bag.

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As Matthieu Blazy’s first cruise collection, the Chanel Cruise 2027 show served as a special ode to Gabrielle Chanel. It was notably held in Biarritz, the French seaside town where Chanel opened her first haute couture house more than a century ago. In the announcement of Abrams’s new role, the house likened the singer to its legendary founder. Apart from their fair complexion and bold short hair, they share a certain attitude.

“Like Gabrielle Chanel once did, [Abrams] asserts herself without artifice, driven by a fierce sense of freedom and an instinctive elegance,” said Thomas du Pré de Saint Maur, head of creative resources fragrance & beauty at Chanel, in a statement. “There is that liveliness in her, that unfussy refinement, which recalls Coco’s modernity. It is less a matter of silhouette than of attitude.”

Courtesy of Chanel

Since becoming an ambassador of the French fashion house, Abrams has established a distinct red-carpet chemistry with Blazy. In recent years, her biggest style moments have been defined by Chanel. At the 2026 Met Gala, she stunned in a custom gilded gown and high jewelry courtesy of the brand. Prior to this, at the 2026 BAFTAs, she wore a velvet dress from the 2026 Métiers d’art collection.

Though she was not wearing it to a high-profile Hollywood event, her latest Chanel look felt undeniably celebratory. As Abrams prepares for the release of her third studio album, Daughter from Hell, on July 17, she continues to carve out her singular aesthetic—much like the icons before her.