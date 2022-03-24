Graff’s “Wild Flowers” Are as Fresh and Delicate as the Real Thing

I recently watched the Pablo Larraín film Spencer, which stars Kristen Stewart as a young Princess Diana. The story of the late Princess is legend at this point, but each time I am reintroduced to it, I’m struck by the great contrasts of her life. She was seen as the pinnacle of fairy-tale fantasy: People across the globe admired her beauty, grace, and privilege. Yet, as she grew into her role, all Diana wanted was her freedom from the stale restraint that royalty demanded.

In the film, jewelry plays a symbolic role: her pearls, in particular, come to represent the oppressive weight that can come with tradition.

I thought of Diana when reading about Wild Flower, the newest fine jewelry collection from Graff, and not only because the family-owned brand has roots in the UK. The world of fine jewelry and diamonds, with all of its history and prestige, is often seen as quite formal—not so much as a beacon of liberation. Graff is a heritage jeweler, and yet, their new foray with Wild Flower is an entirely modern and free take on their craft.

The collection is inspired by and made for the untamed, a joyful tribute to modern femininity and liberated self-expression. As Graff’s Design Director Anne-Eva Geffroy explains, the central motif is “a contemporary reinterpretation of the flower—one that is freed from tradition and bursting with life.”

Diamond and white gold rings, pendants, and earrings feature four styles of flowers in different sizes and arrangements, from trios and individual blooms, to floral clusters and blossoms laid out in a row. The wearer is encouraged to mix, match and style the pieces to their own liking, an unmistakably modern approach. A pendant paired with matching earrings feels ladylike but not too precious, a stack of bracelets has a looser, more laid-back feel.

At the end of Spencer, we see Diana as the most liberated version of herself—an image that stuck with me. Thinking about it now, I have a feeling she might have enjoyed the extraordinary lightness of the Wild Flower pieces and all that the collection stands for.

You can shop and learn more about the Wild Flower collection at graff.com.