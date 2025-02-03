The Grammy Awards bear a special kind of resonance this year, as one of the first large-scale events of awards season taking place in Los Angeles following January’s wildfires. The 2025 Grammys on February 2 played host to the biggest stars in music—like Beyoncé, Sabrina Carpenter, and Cynthia Erivo—and also welcomed a crew of L.A. first responders onstage. (The Recording Academy has partnered with MusiCares Fire Relief, pledging $1 million to aid those in the music community who have been affected by the fires.) It’s a big moment for the city, and an even bigger moment for the artists who have helped keep people’s spirits up during an unprecedented time. And the celebs this year dressed up in kind, ready to celebrate Los Angeles on Sunday evening. Sabrina Carpenter showed up in her party best: a sky blue, custom, feather-and-satin concoction by JW Anderson. She was up for six Grammy awards, including Album of the Year for Short ‘n’ Sweet. (As of this writing, she’s already won Best Pop Solo Performance and Best Pop Vocal Album.) Carpenter has also been nominated for Record of the Year—a category she shares with Charli xcx. Charli’s Brat reign continues, with nearly every track from the album represented across her spread of nominations. To celebrate her monumental year in music, Charli xcx wore a dramatic look from Ludovic de Saint Sernin’s recent Jean Paul Gaultier couture collection, which debuted in Paris last week. Our favorite new artist, Doechii—who became only the third female artist to ever win Best Rap Album—channeled an office siren with her Thom Browne look, which featured exaggerated padded hips and a necktie. One of Chappell Roan’s theatrical gowns was pulled from Jean Paul Gaultier’s archives: spring/summer 2003, to be specific. She was, of course, not without her signature colorful makeup. For more of our favorite looks of the night, keep scrolling.

Charli xcx in Jean Paul Gaultier by Ludovic de Saint Sernin Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

...and later, in Ann Demeulemeester Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Doechii in Thom Browne Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Sabrina Carpenter in JW Anderson Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Chappell Roan in Archival Jean Paul Gaultier Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Olivia Rodrigo in vintage Versace and Tiffany & Co. jewelry Photo by ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images

Cynthia Erivo in Louis Vuitton Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Gracie Abrams in Chanel Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Cardi B in Roberto Cavalli Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy