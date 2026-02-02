All the Hot Looks from the 2026 Grammys After Parties Circuit
The dancing that took over the Crypto.com Arena stage on February 1 for the 2026 Grammy Awards was just the beginning. Because after Justin Bieber threw some clothes back on over his lavender boxers, Olivia Dean found a safe space to keep her new Grammy Award, and Teyana Taylor hung up her custom Tom Ford look, it was time to hit the town. Los Angeles lit up on Sunday evening with a host of after parties to celebrate music’s biggest night. Bar Marmont was abuzz for W’s own soiree, hosted in conjunction with Charli xcx and Saint Laurent. There, Olivia Rodrigo, Tate McRae, Chappell Roan, and more stars let loose away from the TV cameras, enjoying a DJ set from Charli’s husband, George Daniel. Universal Media Group also held an event, while Jamie Foxx and Jhené Aiko spent time at Concord’s fête. Hailey Bieber, meanwhile, traded in her black Alaïa for a white mini Ludovic De Saint Sernin number to hit up The Bird Streets Club with her husband. But Bieber was hardly the only one to change post-show. Many of the stars slipped out of their cumbersome designs for something more suited for scooting between cocktail tables and dance floor duets. And while their award show looks were very well documented, often, the after party ensembles can get lost in the shuffle, undeservedly so. Below, see all the celebrity fashion from the 2026 Grammys after parties.
