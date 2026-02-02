It’s a question girl groups and their stylists have had to contend with since at least the salad days of Motown records: when hitting the red carpet together, do you dress like individuals or super-coordinated members of a larger unit? In other words, do you dress like the Spice Girls (each member showcasing their individuality) or Destiny’s Child (with their Tina Knowles-authored flair for group cohesion)?

In recent years, most girl groups have opted for the former. Blackpink, Little Mix, and Fifth Harmony usually show up on the red carpet looking dressed for the same event, but with their own individual identity intact.

Tonight, at the 68th annual Grammys, however, we saw a definitive return to the particular type of Destiny’s Child uniformity. Someone make sure to send Ms. Tina her flowers.

Throughout their career, Katseye has ping-ponged back and forth between uniform dressing and individuality. But tonight, the group showed up in a custom and coordinated set of Ludovic de Saint Sernin dresses that made ample use of lace and the designer’s trademarked grommets.

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

British girl group Flo, meanwhile, turned up in very TRL-appropriate coordinated looks designed by New York favorite Luar.

Amy Sussman/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Haim has had some fun with coordinated dressing over the years, but this trio of gowns by far is the easiest to imagine Beyoncé, Kelly, and Michelle in.

Gilbert Flores/Billboard/Getty Images

Lest you think it’s just the girls, Clipse and Pharrell Williams (the latter of whom produced Malice and Pusha T’s nominated album Let God Sort Em Out) showed up in matching suits that recalled either Boyz II Men or The Four Tops, depending on your frame of reference.