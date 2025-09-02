There’s still a month to go until Jonathan Anderson’s womenswear debut at Dior—but at the 2025 Venice Film Festival, the British designer has offered a first look at his upcoming women’s offerings for the French maison. And, boy, does it look good.

Today, Greta Lee—who has worn almost exclusively Anderson’s Dior in Venice—attended the A House Of Dynamite premiere in a deconstructed black satin and green organza mini dress that riffed on the Bar Jacket. Lee’s ensemble featured a fluid take on tailoring, with a low-cut neckline and black lapels. A satin micro-mini skirt imitated the look of a men’s cummerbund, while a long bow detail at the front gave the piece an air of femininity. Paired with Tiffany & Co. jewels, the bespoke number struck the perfect balance between hard and soft—a blend Anderson is well-versed in, considering he got his start in menswear with his namesake label in 2008.

Over the weekend, Lee attended another Venice red carpet in a classic Dior silhouette: the New Look. Anderson’s interpretation didn’t veer too far from house codes, indicating that he’s immersing himself in the archives ahead of his October 1 show.

Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images

Aldara Zarraoa/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Monicao Barbaro also got an early chance to wear Anderson’s Dior designs. She attended the After the Hunt premiere in a custom drop-waist gown. Like Lee’s LBD, the sleeveless garment embraced soft structure with pleats along the bodice and skirt and an elegant tie detail at the waist. Barbaro’s boyfriend Andrew Garfield, who stars in After the Hunt, also wore pieces from Anderson’s Dior Men’s debut during the festival.

Mondadori Portfolio/Mondadori Portfolio/Getty Images

Italian actor Alba Rohrwacher, a long-time fan of Anderson’s work at Loewe, seems like she’ll follow the designer to his new gig at Dior. She wore a pair of custom ensembles while in Venice, including a sculptural velveteen bustle dress and a pleated butter yellow top and trousers.

Stefania D'Alessandro/WireImage/Getty Images

Mondadori Portfolio/Mondadori Portfolio/Getty Images

Anderson’s first go at womenswear in October is sure to be one of the most talked-about collections from Paris Fashion Week. And in Venice, he’s given us all the perfect amuse bouche.