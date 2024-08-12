Greta Lee is hopping aboard the Hodakova train.

Not too long after Cate Blanchett wore an armor-like spoon top on the red carpet, Lee had her own chic, sustainable moment courtesy of Ellen Hodakova Larsson’s eponymous brand. Over the weekend, the Past Lives actress attended a Disney event for Tron: Ares while wearing a look from Hodakova’s fall 2024 collection.

Lee’s top was actually a leather riding boot repurposed into an off-the-shoulder corset. Lee paired her abstract corset with another one of Larsson’s up-cycled pieces: a knee-length skirt designed out of wide-leg chinos. Her khaki skirt was punctuated by a flared silhouette and a waistband detail placed along its hemline—the odd button, belt loop, and zip lined the skirt, too. Lee styled her look with black sandal heels, a simple updo, and beaded earrings.

Leon Bennett/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

It’s fitting that Lee, who solidified her cool girl status this past awards season, would kick off her Tron: Ares press fashion in a look of this caliber. Especially when its picked from one of fashion’s most talked-about labels.

Aside from being named as a finalist for the prestigious LVMH Prize this year, Larsson has slowly but surely been building up her celebrity clientele over the past few months. Just last week, Cate Blanchett tapped the designer to create a custom piece for the Borderlands red carpet. The actress wore an artsy silver top designed out of over a hundred vintage spoons from the Swedish countryside. Soon after, Blackpink’s Rosé sported the designer’s upside down leather mini dress on top of a pink baby doll tee. Larsson can also count Kylie Jenner and Emma Corrin as fans of her brand, too.

Variations of the word “sustainable” get thrown around a lot in the fashion world, but who knew “sustainable” could look this look cool?