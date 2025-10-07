Paris Fashion Week came to an end yesterday, but Greta Lee is keeping the momentum alive with a fresh off-the-runway outfit from one of the season’s most talked-about debuts.

At the premiere of Tron: Ares in Los Angeles, Lee slipped into a lace number from Jonathan Anderson’s first womenswear collection for Dior. The dress blended a modern, futuristic polish with couture techniques and elements from the house’s history. Styled by Danielle Goldberg, the dress balanced a plunging, fitted bodice with an elaborate draped bow in the back. The rear detailing mimicked the appearance of a bustle, but in a way that felt decidedly current. Flowing down to the skirt, the detail ended in a scalloped train that pooled on the red carpet.

Paired with Tiffany & Co. jewelry, silver heels, and a nude bodysuit underneath, Lee’s Dior dress struck the balance between romance and sci-fi edge—fitting for a film set in the future, and an item partially inspired by the past.

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Lee was one of Anderson’s foremost muses during his time at Loewe, so it was only fitting that the actor followed him to Dior. At the Venice Film Festival in August, the actor wore a custom deconstructed black mini dress that riffed on the Bar Jacket. A version of the dress reappeared during Anderson’s spring 2026 collection last week.

Although Anderson made his official runway debut for Dior back in June with a menswear collection, his debut women’s show was one of the hottest tickets during all of Fashion Week. Lee, dressed in a floral mini skirt and pussy bow blouse, had a front row view to Anderson’s new vision for the French house—and her latest red carpet look, pulled straight from the collection, suggests she liked what she saw.