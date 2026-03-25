Of Course Gwyneth Paltrow’s Auction Is Peak Gwyneth Paltrow

Apple Martin isn’t the only one lucky enough to gain access to Gwyneth Paltrow’s famous closet. Now, the rest of us have a chance to shop it, too: the Goop mogul has teamed up with Julien’s Auctions for a special sale of pieces from her personal archive, with proceeds going to the World Central Kitchen.

On offer is a covetable lineup of pieces, including ultra-rare Tom Ford–era Gucci grails and ’90s Alexander McQueen previously worn by Paltrow on the red carpet. For those less interested in fashion, there’s also ephemera spanning furniture, art, and memorabilia, and even a Gwyneth name badge. Taken altogether, it very much feels like walking into Paltrow’s storage unit—a proper Goop garage sale.

“The thing that really appealed to me about it is that I think things have energy,” Paltrow says of the auction. “It’s nice for those things to live on... to accrue value through different provenances and different owners.”

Here, a look at 14 peak Paltrow items included in the lot.

The 13 Going on 30 Dress

Good luck to anyone Googling images of Paltrow in the Versace mini-dress Jennifer Garner made famous in 13 Going on 30 during the “Thriller” dance scene. Either she never wore it, or we simply never knew.

Courtesy of Julien's Auctions

A Vintage Saint Laurent Lighter

Paltrow must have gotten the memo that smoking is back. Although she’s put her American Spirits days behind her—for the most part—one can only imagine how many cancer sticks this lighter has encountered.

Courtesy of Julien's Auctions

The Ski Trial Glasses

Paltrow’s trial style during a 2023 court hearing in Park City, Utah, dominated the internet. Her chic opticals from Caddis hit the auction block and went for $256. A steal, if you ask us.

Pool/Getty Images News/Getty Images

A Royal Tenenbaums-themed Hermès Birkin

Paltrow famously left the original Birkin her character, Margot, carried in The Royal Tenenbaums, behind on set. This carbon copy is catnip for both film and fashion nerds.

Courtesy of Julien's Auctions

Naomi Campbell’s Vintage Vivienne Westwood Dress

What is Naomi Campbell’s LBD from 2008 doing in Paltrow’s closet, and did she get her permission to sell it? So many questions. The lot also features a signed Polaroid of Campbell wearing the dress in the Vivienne Westwood fashion book, published by Kraken Opus.

Courtesy of Julien's Auctions

Her 2000 Women in Hollywood Award

So you mean to tell us that Paltrow isn’t keeping her 2000 trophy from Premier Magazine on the shelf next to her Oscar? Shocker. After three decades in Hollywood, it makes sense that she would want to offload some of her many, many prizes (while also reminding the world that she won them). Among the awards: a 1998 plaque from the Las Vegas Film Critics Society for her performance in Shakespeare in Love, a 2010 honor from Elle, and a 2001 trophy from Fashion Group International.

Courtesy of Julien's Auctions

A McQueen-era Givenchy Cyborg Suit

There are heaps of pieces by Alexander McQueen in the auction, from both his eponymous line and Givenchy, but in a particular fashion flex, his infamous cyborg suit that Paltrow wore years before Zendaya is in the mix.

Pierre VAUTHEY/Sygma/Getty Images

Coldplay-Labeled Economuff Ear Defender Earmuffs

There may be no hard feelings between Paltrow and her ex-husband Chris Martin—but there is a ton of memorabilia and merch. Coldplay-marked ear “defenders,” photos of Martin, and more are all up for grabs.

Courtesy of Julien's Auctions

A Historic Versace Dress

This Atelier Versace not only made its way onto Paltrow at the 2010 CMAs, but also onto Miley Cyrus over a decade later. Whoever buys it can add themselves to the Who Wore It Better? list.

Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Her Own Birth Announcement

An origin story, going once, going twice. She even signed it, just in case anyone needed confirmation of who, exactly, invented Gwyneth.

Courtesy of Julien's Auctions

A Nude Sketch by Robert Graham

Behold, the yoni that once held the infamous jade eggs that were sold by Goop—and inspired its own candle. This tasteful 2001 nude of Paltrow by the artist Robert Graham once hung in Paltrow’s Hamptons home. It was estimated to fetch $800-$1200 but as of 4pm on March 25 was currently at $3200.

Courtesy of Julien's Auctions

A GKPF Monogrammed Goyard Tote

Anyone with the initials GKPF (Gwyneth Kate Paltrow Falchuk), please step to the front. Everyone else, have fun coming up with other acronyms that might work—Good Karma, Perfect ’Fits?— when someone asks what the letters stand for.

Andrea Cremascoli/GC Images/Getty Images

A Pink Oscars Dress—But Not That One

Sorry to the Ralph & Russo gown Paltrow wore to the 87th Academy Awards—one baby pink Oscars gown is enough for her archives.

Frank Trapper/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images

A “Material Girl” T-shirt

Perhaps it’s just a coincidence, but given Madonna and Paltrow’s on-again, off-again, on-again friendship over the years, it’s hard not to imagine that she’s giving fans a wink to their history with this vintage Dolce & Gabbana Material Girl shirt.