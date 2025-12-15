Gwyneth Paltrow is her own favorite reference, baby. Out promoting Marty Supreme in New York City today, Paltrow continued her entirely on-brand streak of minimal and self-referential press fashion with a nod to perhaps her most memorable look of all time.

Seen leaving Good Morning America’s midtown studios, the actor slipped into a matching co-ord set from the spring 2026 Calvin Klein Collection show. Although the tailored separates were befitting of the Goop mogul, the fluorescent bubblegum color nodded to the fairytale dress Paltrow wore to accept the Best Actress Oscar for Shakespeare in Love in 1999.

MEGA/GC Images/Getty Images

Designed by Ralph Lauren, the dress cemented Paltrow’s status as a bonafide movie star, landing on multiple roundups of iconic Oscars dresses and even becoming one of the few red carpet dresses that warrant its own Wikipedia page. (Paltrow still has the garment, which she’s since passed down to her daughter, Apple Martin).

All these years later, and that pink RL look is still top of mind. Even for Paltrow, who has coined a completely opposite sense of style to the girly, hyper-feminine aesthetic she showed up the 1999 Oscars with.

KMazur/WireImage/Getty Images

Nowadays, the actor favors minimalist, tailored workwear silhouettes and neutral tones. Yes, a departure from her earlier red carpet glamour, but entirely in keeping with her fashion du jour. She recently launched a namesake fashion line, Gwyn, in that vein.

Marty Supreme is Paltrow’s first proper press tour in quite some time—since the release of Avengers: Endgame in 2019, to be exact. So, it was only natural she would return to the spotlight not with the method dressing trend that’s en vogue today (her co-star Timothée Chalamet being a prime example), but with trademark looks that speak to her status as a cult figure in fashion.

And with a career as culturally resonant as Paltrow’s, why wouldn’t she have chosen herself as the main protagonist of her own press tour?