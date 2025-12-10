Gwyneth Paltrow’s Marty Supreme Era Is the Antithesis of Method Dressing

The 2026 awards season is right around the corner, which means that method style—the red carpet ritual of dressing in character—is rearing its head yet again. But not for Gwyneth Paltrow, who returns to the screen for the first time since 2019 in Josh Safdie’s Timothée Chalamet-starring ping pong drama, Marty Supreme.

Pushing against the trend of character-led dressing, Paltrow’s recent looks have taken inspiration from, well, herself. The actor has keyed in on those minimal, simple lines that made her an arbiter of the “Quiet Luxury” movement before the phrase was even coined. Think: cashmere mini dresses layered with matching trousers, pleated skirts paired with white shirting, and a strong selection of pieces from her just-released fashion line, Gwyn.

There’s irony to Paltrow’s rebuke of method style. In Marty Supreme, she plays a glamorous 1950s movie starlet named Kay Stone, whose wardrobe consists of dramatic opera coats, piles of diamonds and pearls, and liquid charmeuse evening dresses. Paltrow, despite this being her first non-Marvel role in over a decade, is a capital-M Movie star in her own right. So, why would she abandon the very luxe style that made her a full-blown style icon when legions of women built their mood boards around her? Because she’s Gwyneth Paltrow. That’s why.

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images Although the film’s first major premiere was a splashy affair (with Chalamet and girlfriend Kylie Jenner wearing matching neon orange looks), Paltrow went decidedly understated. In a minimal strapless gown from her eponymous line, she embodied the “Rich Mom” aesthetic. A fitting moniker considering she attended the event with her son, Moses Martin.

Amanda Edwards/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images If anyone can convince the world to re-adopt the dress-over-pants look, it’s Paltrow. At a SAG-AFTRA event in her honor, she styled a knit Marni dress with matching office trousers.

Monica Schipper/WireImage/Getty Images She gave this pristine white Gwyn dress the “pop of red” treatment at a Hollywood luncheon.

Gilbert Flores/Variety/Getty Images Although Paltrow has worn her fair share of Gwyn to promote Marty Supreme, she turned to one of fashion’s most beloved labels (and designers) at the 2025 Governors Awards. The actor was the epitome of chic in a black drop waist dress from Julian Klausner’s spring 2026 show for Dries Van Noten.

Eric Charbonneau/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images While all-black is a Paltrow staple, she made the color interesting with this Coperni look that featured built-in zippers up the front.