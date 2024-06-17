The Quiet Luxury trend? Judging by Gwyneth Paltrow’s latest night out, she likes her version of things a bit louder—and a bit glitzier, too. Yesterday, Paltrow lit up Milan Fashion Week in a blinged-out party dress that was impossible to miss.

Paltrow stepped out to the Palazzo Citterio in Milan for the opening of Swarovski’s “Masters of Light — From Vienna to Milan” exhibition alongside the likes of Jessica Alba, Laura Harrier, and Daphne Guinness. Naturally, Paltrow was decked out in Swarovski crystals from head to toe. She sported a plunging midi dress designed entirely out of the brand’s flashy sequins. Her silver number featured a fairly straightforward, almost Quiet Luxury silhouette in the form of a scoop neckline and a curve-hugging skirt. While the shape of Paltrow’s dress was relatively understated, a fully-crystalized dress is perhaps the antithesis of understated. Her look also had hints of the sheer trend, too. Its fabric was semi-see-through and flashed slivers of the actress’s skin as she moved about.

The Goop founder’s styling choices continued to turn up the heat, and bling. She sported a pair of crystalized sandal heels and a blinding Swarovski pendant around her neck. Paltrow topped off her party look with her signature tousled blonde curls, dewy skin, and a series of silver cocktail rings.

Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

While Paltrow’s day-to-day stylings might lean more towards stealth wealth, she’s well-versed in blinging out simple silhouettes with some Swarovski gems. Back in November for the launch of Kim Kardashian’s Swarovski collaboration, the Oscar winner dressed up a simple white sheath dress with some heavy metal body jewelry. She wore a mermaid-style strapless number with chains of Swarovski crystals styled as a sparkly harness.

It was Marilyn Monroe who once proclaimed diamonds are a girl’s best friend. But now, it’s Gwyneth Paltrow who is raising her with some Swarovski crystals.