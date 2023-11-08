Fifth Avenue looked like a last disco ball last night—and not just because of the usual blinding lights and sirens that line the famous thoroughfare. It was the sheer amount of celebrities that turned up for the launch of Kim Kardashian’s Skims collaboration with Swarovski led to a mess of paparazzi and iPhone flashes. More importantly, though, it appeared that each and every attendee was in competition to see who could out “bling” the next—and a certain Gwyneth Paltrow did her own version of things for Kardashian’s starry event.

The Goop founder hit the event’s step and repeat wearing an angelic white maxi dress. The strapless piece perfectly contoured Paltrow’s figure with a corseted bodice that eventually moved into a flared hemline. Stars like Ashley Graham and Teyana Taylor attended the event in skin-baring looks, and even Kardashian herself wore a completely sheer tank top made only of Swarovski crystals. Paltrow’s style though has always been a bit more buttoned up—so it makes sense that she went with a more classic piece for the occasion. But, of course, she made sure to pack on some sparkle in honor of the Skims mogul.

Gotham/FilmMagic/Getty Images

On top of her dress, Paltrow layered several strands of crystals. She turned the jewelry pieces into a harness of sorts, starting as simple necklaces and then moving to criss cross detail near her waist. The actress sported her signature ashy blonde hair, dewy glam, and pointed toe heels to round out the evening look. Paltrow’s appearance comes just one day after she showed up to the CFDA Awards to accept the Innovation Award presented by Amazon Fashion for her work with Goop.

Udo Salters/Patrick McMullan/Getty Images

Fittingly, she dazzled in a sleek all-black look from her G. Label by Goop and Jimmy Choo pumps as she accepted the honor, presented by her friend and actress Demi Moore. “It was a slow transition” Paltrow told the Associated Press of moving from acting to focus on Goop. “When you’re an entrepreneur and a founder you have a lot of agency and freedom to create what you want to create when you want to create it.” She continued, “It’s been an amazing journey for me. I feel so thrilled that we’ve come this far, and it makes acting seem like sort of a long time ago.”