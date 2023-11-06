See Every Look From the 2023 CFDA Fashion Awards Red Carpet

The fashion world took over the Museum of Natural History on the Upper West Side of Manhattan on Monday night for The Council of Fashion Designers of America’s (CFDA) annual awards, the first time the 42-year-old ceremony took place at the iconic location. Hosted by Anne Hathaway (who took over for Sarah Jessica Parker after she was forced to drop out due to “unforeseen circumstances”), the awards celebrated the best of American fashion—the past, present, and future—as well as the evening’s honorees, including Gwyneth Paltrow’s Goop, and Fashion Icon of the Year recipient, Serena Williams. In addition, Vera Wang received the Board of Directors’ Tribute for her impact on the bridal industry, Maria Cornejo took home the Geoffrey Beene Lifetime Achievement Award, and Jonathan Anderson was named International Designer of the Year for his work at J.W. Anderson and Loewe. But while those categories’ honorees are set, many of the big awards of the night are still up in the air. Likely, the biggest question mark of the event is who will be 2023’s American Womenswear Designer of the Year. It could be a repeat win for Khaite’s Catherine Holstein who after winning last ear has been nominated alongside Joseph Altuzarra of Altuzarra, Christopher John Rogers, Raul Lopez of Luar, and Tory Burch for the honor.
But before any of the Oscars of fashion were handed out, there was, of course, the red carpet, one that was overflowing with star power, per usual. Presenters Kim Kardashian, Demi Moore, Ayo Edebiri, Mary J. Blige, and Greta Lee were joined by CFDA regulars like Karlie Kloss, Chloë Sevigny, and Law Roach, as well as designers including Willy Chavarria, Wes Gordon, and LaQuan Smith. The CFDAs, as they are called, are always an evening to remember, filled with equal parts star power and high fashion not to be missed. So, keep scrolling to see every look at the ultimate celebration of American fashion.