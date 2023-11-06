RED CARPET

See Every Look From the 2023 CFDA Fashion Awards Red Carpet

Kim Kardashian
David Fisher/Shutterstock

The fashion world took over the Museum of Natural History on the Upper West Side of Manhattan on Monday night for The Council of Fashion Designers of America’s (CFDA) annual awards, the first time the 42-year-old ceremony took place at the iconic location. Hosted by Anne Hathaway (who took over for Sarah Jessica Parker after she was forced to drop out due to “unforeseen circumstances”), the awards celebrated the best of American fashion—the past, present, and future—as well as the evening’s honorees, including Gwyneth Paltrow’s Goop, and Fashion Icon of the Year recipient, Serena Williams. In addition, Vera Wang received the Board of Directors’ Tribute for her impact on the bridal industry, Maria Cornejo took home the Geoffrey Beene Lifetime Achievement Award, and Jonathan Anderson was named International Designer of the Year for his work at J.W. Anderson and Loewe. But while those categories’ honorees are set, many of the big awards of the night are still up in the air. Likely, the biggest question mark of the event is who will be 2023’s American Womenswear Designer of the Year. It could be a repeat win for Khaite’s Catherine Holstein who after winning last ear has been nominated alongside Joseph Altuzarra of Altuzarra, Christopher John Rogers, Raul Lopez of Luar, and Tory Burch for the honor.

But before any of the Oscars of fashion were handed out, there was, of course, the red carpet, one that was overflowing with star power, per usual. Presenters Kim Kardashian, Demi Moore, Ayo Edebiri, Mary J. Blige, and Greta Lee were joined by CFDA regulars like Karlie Kloss, Chloë Sevigny, and Law Roach, as well as designers including Willy Chavarria, Wes Gordon, and LaQuan Smith. The CFDAs, as they are called, are always an evening to remember, filled with equal parts star power and high fashion not to be missed. So, keep scrolling to see every look at the ultimate celebration of American fashion.

Gwyneth Paltrow
Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock

In G. Label by Goop with Jimmy Choo heels.

Kim Kardashian
Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock

In Chrome Hearts.

Anne Hathaway
David Fisher/Shutterstock

In Ralph Lauren with Jimmy Choo heels.

Chloë Sevigny
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
Demi Moore
Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock

In Carolina Herrera.

Serena Williams
Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock

In Thom Browne.

Emily Ratajkowski
Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock

In Tory Burch with Paul Andrew heels.

Mary J Blige
David Fisher/Shutterstock

In Christian Siriano.

Greta Lee
WWD/WWD/Getty Images

In J.W. Anderson.

Ayo Edebiri
Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock
Teyana Taylor
David Fisher/Shutterstock
Naomi Watts
David Fisher/Shutterstock

In Carolina Herrera.

Jenna Lyons
Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock
Ziwe
Variety/Variety/Getty Images
Quinta Brunson
Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock

Law Roach
Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock

In Luar.

Karlie Kloss
David Fisher/Shutterstock

In Thom Browne.

Hari Neff
Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock

In J.W. Anderson.

Stephanie Hsu
Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock
Ariana DeBose
David Fisher/Shutterstock

In Jason Wu Collection.

Amelia Gray
Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock

In Alaïa.

Camilla Mendes
David Fisher/Shutterstock

In Coach with jewelry from Bondeye and EF Collection.

Madelyn Cline
Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock

In Oscar de la Renta.

Dove Cameron
Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock

In Coach.

Lori Harvey
Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock
Emma Chamberlain
Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock

In Thom Browne.

Paloma Elsesser
David Fisher/Shutterstock
Vanessa Hudgens
David Fisher/Shutterstock

In Vera Wang with Chopard jewelry.

Laura Linney
David Fisher/Shutterstock
Lola Tung
Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock

In Balmain.

Molly Ringwald
Kevin Mazur/WireImage/Getty Images

In Zac Posen.

Saweetie
Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock

In Cult Gaia with Joseph Saidian and Sons jewelry.

Shay Mitchell
Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock
Nina Dobrev
David Fisher/Shutterstock
Charles Melton
Kevin Mazur/WireImage/Getty Images
Martha Stewart
Kevin Mazur/WireImage/Getty Images

In Dennis Basso.

Tommy Dorfman
Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock

In Bach Mai.

Ashley Graham
Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock
Winnie Harlow
Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock

In Marc Jacobs.

Rosario Dawson
David Fisher/Shutterstock

In Mara Hoffman.

Vera Wang
WWD/WWD/Getty Images
Jane Krakowski
David Fisher/Shutterstock

In Cynthia Rowley.

Kim Petras
Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock
Tom Ford
Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock
Chase Stokes
Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock
Pat Cleveland
Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock

In Christopher John Rogers.

Coco Rocha
Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock

In Christian Siriano.

Thom Browne
Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock

In Thom Browne.

Tory Burch
David Fisher/Shutterstock

In Tory Burch.

Zac Posen
Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock
LaKeith Stanfield
Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock

In Amiri.

Camille Rowe
Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock
Alton Mason
Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock
Lil Yachty
Bryan Bedder/WWD via Getty Images

In Thom Browne.

Leni Klum
Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock
Ayesha Curry
Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock

In Diotima.

Lily Aldridge
Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock

In Tiffany & Co. jewelry.

Jordan Roth
Variety/Variety/Getty Images

In Thom Browne couture.

Christian Siriano
Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock
Raul Lopez
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
Joseph Altuzarra
David Fisher/Shutterstock
Prabal Gurung
David Fisher/Shutterstock
Sergio Hudson
David Fisher/Shutterstock
Stacey Bendet
Variety/Variety/Getty Images
Jill Kortleve
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
Diane von Furstenberg
Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock
Cynthia Rowley
Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock
Liya Kebede
Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock
La La Anthony
David Fisher/Shutterstock

In Saint Sintra.

Valentina Ferrer and J Balvin
Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock

Ferrer is in Mônot with Jimmy Choo heels.

Jordyn Woods
Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock
Nicky Hilton Rothschild
David Fisher/Shutterstock

In Alice + Olivia.

June Ambrose
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In Bibhu Mohapatra.

Devon Lee Carlson
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
Talita von Fürstenberg
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
Mara Hoffman
WWD/WWD/Getty Images
Jason Wu
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
Narciso Rodriguez
Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock
Kenneth Cole
David Fisher/Shutterstock
Liza Koshy
Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock

In Bach Mai.

Reece Feldman
Kevin Mazur/WireImage/Getty Images

In Thom Browne.

Meredith Duxbury
Kevin Mazur/WireImage/Getty Images

In Marc Jacobs.

Tina Leung
Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock

In Prabal Gurung.

Steven Kolb
WWD/WWD/Getty Images
Stephen Burrows
Variety/Variety/Getty Images
Mimi So
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In Carolina Herrera.

CaSandra Diggs
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
Dennis Basso
WWD/WWD/Getty Images