See Every Look From the 2023 CFDA Fashion Awards Red Carpet

The fashion world took over the Museum of Natural History on the Upper West Side of Manhattan on Monday night for The Council of Fashion Designers of America’s (CFDA) annual awards, the first time the 42-year-old ceremony took place at the iconic location. Hosted by Anne Hathaway (who took over for Sarah Jessica Parker after she was forced to drop out due to “unforeseen circumstances”), the awards celebrated the best of American fashion—the past, present, and future—as well as the evening’s honorees, including Gwyneth Paltrow’s Goop, and Fashion Icon of the Year recipient, Serena Williams. In addition, Vera Wang received the Board of Directors’ Tribute for her impact on the bridal industry, Maria Cornejo took home the Geoffrey Beene Lifetime Achievement Award, and Jonathan Anderson was named International Designer of the Year for his work at J.W. Anderson and Loewe. But while those categories’ honorees are set, many of the big awards of the night are still up in the air. Likely, the biggest question mark of the event is who will be 2023’s American Womenswear Designer of the Year. It could be a repeat win for Khaite’s Catherine Holstein who after winning last ear has been nominated alongside Joseph Altuzarra of Altuzarra, Christopher John Rogers, Raul Lopez of Luar, and Tory Burch for the honor.

But before any of the Oscars of fashion were handed out, there was, of course, the red carpet, one that was overflowing with star power, per usual. Presenters Kim Kardashian, Demi Moore, Ayo Edebiri, Mary J. Blige, and Greta Lee were joined by CFDA regulars like Karlie Kloss, Chloë Sevigny, and Law Roach, as well as designers including Willy Chavarria, Wes Gordon, and LaQuan Smith. The CFDAs, as they are called, are always an evening to remember, filled with equal parts star power and high fashion not to be missed. So, keep scrolling to see every look at the ultimate celebration of American fashion.

Gwyneth Paltrow Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock In G. Label by Goop with Jimmy Choo heels.

Kim Kardashian Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock In Chrome Hearts.

Anne Hathaway David Fisher/Shutterstock In Ralph Lauren with Jimmy Choo heels.

Chloë Sevigny Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Demi Moore Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock In Carolina Herrera.

Serena Williams Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock In Thom Browne.

Emily Ratajkowski Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock In Tory Burch with Paul Andrew heels.

Mary J Blige David Fisher/Shutterstock In Christian Siriano.

Greta Lee WWD/WWD/Getty Images In J.W. Anderson.

Ayo Edebiri Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock

Teyana Taylor David Fisher/Shutterstock

Naomi Watts David Fisher/Shutterstock In Carolina Herrera.

Jenna Lyons Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock

Ziwe Variety/Variety/Getty Images

Quinta Brunson Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock

Law Roach Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock In Luar.

Karlie Kloss David Fisher/Shutterstock In Thom Browne.

Hari Neff Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock In J.W. Anderson.

Stephanie Hsu Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock

Ariana DeBose David Fisher/Shutterstock In Jason Wu Collection.

Amelia Gray Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock In Alaïa.

Camilla Mendes David Fisher/Shutterstock In Coach with jewelry from Bondeye and EF Collection.

Madelyn Cline Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock In Oscar de la Renta.

Dove Cameron Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock In Coach.

Lori Harvey Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock

Emma Chamberlain Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock In Thom Browne.

Paloma Elsesser David Fisher/Shutterstock

Vanessa Hudgens David Fisher/Shutterstock In Vera Wang with Chopard jewelry.

Laura Linney David Fisher/Shutterstock

Lola Tung Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock In Balmain.

Molly Ringwald Kevin Mazur/WireImage/Getty Images In Zac Posen.

Saweetie Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock In Cult Gaia with Joseph Saidian and Sons jewelry.

Shay Mitchell Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock

Nina Dobrev David Fisher/Shutterstock

Charles Melton Kevin Mazur/WireImage/Getty Images

Martha Stewart Kevin Mazur/WireImage/Getty Images In Dennis Basso.

Tommy Dorfman Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock In Bach Mai.

Ashley Graham Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock

Winnie Harlow Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock In Marc Jacobs.

Rosario Dawson David Fisher/Shutterstock In Mara Hoffman.

Vera Wang WWD/WWD/Getty Images

Jane Krakowski David Fisher/Shutterstock In Cynthia Rowley.

Kim Petras Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock

Tom Ford Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock

Chase Stokes Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock

Pat Cleveland Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock In Christopher John Rogers.

Coco Rocha Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock In Christian Siriano.

Thom Browne Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock In Thom Browne.

Tory Burch David Fisher/Shutterstock In Tory Burch.

Zac Posen Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock

LaKeith Stanfield Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock In Amiri.

Camille Rowe Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock

Alton Mason Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock

Lil Yachty Bryan Bedder/WWD via Getty Images In Thom Browne.

Leni Klum Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock

Ayesha Curry Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock In Diotima.

Lily Aldridge Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock In Tiffany & Co. jewelry.

Jordan Roth Variety/Variety/Getty Images In Thom Browne couture.

Christian Siriano Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock

Raul Lopez Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Joseph Altuzarra David Fisher/Shutterstock

Prabal Gurung David Fisher/Shutterstock

Sergio Hudson David Fisher/Shutterstock

Stacey Bendet Variety/Variety/Getty Images

Jill Kortleve Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Diane von Furstenberg Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock

Cynthia Rowley Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock

Liya Kebede Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock

La La Anthony David Fisher/Shutterstock In Saint Sintra.

Valentina Ferrer and J Balvin Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock Ferrer is in Mônot with Jimmy Choo heels.

Jordyn Woods Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock

Nicky Hilton Rothschild David Fisher/Shutterstock In Alice + Olivia.

June Ambrose Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In Bibhu Mohapatra.

Devon Lee Carlson Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Talita von Fürstenberg Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Mara Hoffman WWD/WWD/Getty Images

Jason Wu Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Narciso Rodriguez Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock

Kenneth Cole David Fisher/Shutterstock

Liza Koshy Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock In Bach Mai.

Reece Feldman Kevin Mazur/WireImage/Getty Images In Thom Browne.

Meredith Duxbury Kevin Mazur/WireImage/Getty Images In Marc Jacobs.

Tina Leung Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock In Prabal Gurung.

Steven Kolb WWD/WWD/Getty Images

Stephen Burrows Variety/Variety/Getty Images

Mimi So Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In Carolina Herrera.

CaSandra Diggs Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images