Louis Vuitton x Yayoi Kusama

Just a hop, skip, and a jump from the Whitney Museum in New York City’s Meatpacking district, Louis Vuitton has opened a pop-up shop celebrating its 10th anniversary collaboration with Yayoi Kusama. Naturally, the store is covered in yellow and black dots, along with silver orbs adorning the floors and shelves—both are immediately identifiable signatures from the Japanese contemporary artist. But the design elements come second to the stunning collection: Vuitton’s Damier print has been remixed by Kusama herself (who, true to form, painted multicolored spots all over the maison’s handbags), and features offerings for all genders. There are sporty and office-ready pieces galore—from sneakers to a pair of standout studded lug-sole loafers—but we were particular fans of the dotted raincoat with the Damier leather collar, and the pumpkins (yet another Kusama signature) that were actually twee key holders attached to a range of purses. Shop the collection here.

Looks from the collection. Courtesy of Louis Vuitton INFO 1/2

Tiffany & Co. Meets the Fendi Baguette

Courtesy of Fendi

The phrase “name a more iconic duo, I’ll wait” is overused. But here, it is entirely applicable, and, frankly, a bit of an understatement. The collaborative Baguette bag from Tiffany & Co. and Fendi (which was introduced at the Italian fashion house’s NYFW celebration of the Baguette’s 25th anniversary back in September) is now available for purchase. Fendi’s only request of its collaborators? Put their own spin on the classic silhouette. Tiffany’s purse, done in robin’s-egg blue silk with a silver interlocking “F” logo, also features the signature “Please Return to Tiffany & Co.” tag, clipped onto the handle. There are, additionally, leather or crocodile-skin options for those looking to up the glam even further. But we personally love that little blue box—and wouldn’t mind wearing it on our arms, either.