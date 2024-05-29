Much like Gucci’s signature horsebit and Chanel’s “CC” logo, Dior’s toile de jouy print has become synonymous with the brand’s DNA. So, leave it to the newly-minted Dior girl and K-pop megastar Haerin to not only sport the historic print but make it entirely her own. Today in Seoul, South Korea, the NewJeans singer proved that florals for spring aren’t so groundbreaking after all.

Haerin stepped out to the French brand’s latest collection launch in the perfect teatime dress. Her strapless number featured an off-the-shoulder neckline, pouf sleeves, and a waist-cinching belt. But the true star of her mini was its black and white toile motif. The piece featured images of flora and fauna, wildlife, and carried a certain je ne sais quois that’s hard to come by in other prints. Haerin accented her mini dress with a Lady Dior bag, silver jewelry, and wicker sandal heels fit for a trip to the French Riviera.

A distant cousin of gingham and an even more distant relative of plaid, the pastoral toile de jouy originated in the Parisian suburb of Jouy-en-Josas in the late 1700s. Dior’s creative director Maria Grazia Chiuri has made the motif a cornerstone of her work, and Haerin’s summertime dress continues that tradition.

Han Myung-Gu/WireImage/Getty Images

Since officially signing on as an ambassador with the French brand, Haerin has quickly become one of the more buzzed-about “Dior Girls.” Just last month, the musician jetted to Brooklyn, New York for the label’s pre-fall runway show. There, she took her place on the front row—alongside the likes of Anya Taylor-Joy, Rosamund Pike, and Michelle Williams—while wearing an off-the-shoulder top and a toile de jouy maxi skirt. Sensing a theme here?

Haerin, who fronted Dior’s denim campaign last week, has also felt right at home in Chiuri’s designs such as a pink tea-length dress and a sleek and chic apron moment. And as the NewJeans star continues to develop her ambassadorship, there’s no telling as to what she has up her toule de jouy-printed sleeve next.