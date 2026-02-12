Hailey Bieber Takes Lace to New (Wuthering) Heights

Every celebrity has a red carpet signature, an instantly recognizable calling card they return to when the flashbulbs start popping. For some it’s archival couture, for others it’s pure glitz and glam. For Hailey Bieber, it’s the unapologetically sexy black dress that defines her rare red carpet appearances. And at last night’s Wuthering Heights premiere in Sydney, Bieber pushed that signature to its boldest extreme yet, stepping out in what may be one of her sheerest black dress to date.

Bieber, who is in Australia to celebrate official launch of brand, Rhode, in partnership with retailer Mecca, sizzled in a Saint Laurent look that blurred the lines between lingerie and ready-to-wear. The lace design clung to the model’s figure and featured a plunging bra lined with tulle and a coordinating thong. Fluted bell sleeves and a flared, floor-length skirt whispered to the Victorian aesthetic of Wuthering Heights.

Forgoing any major jewelry, Bieber completed her ensemble with a restrained polish. She wore black sandals, glowing skin with blush at her cheeks, and a flipped shoulder-length “lob.”

Brendon Thorne/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Leaning into sheer, all-black dressing has become second nature for Bieber in recent months. Just days ago at the 2026 Grammys, the beauty mogul hit the red carpet in a strapless bodycon Alaïa look with see-through inserts along the sides. And for a red carpet in November, the model opted for another lace look courtesy of Gucci. The sheer halter design was notable in its sparkling lurex fabric and bejeweld faux thong.

If cropped trenches are Bieber’s street-style fodder, then the sheer black dress is most certainly her red carpet signature.