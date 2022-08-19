Hailey Bieber Mixes Business and Pleasure With Her Latest Look

The idea of taking lingerie out of the bedroom and into the streets is nothing new, the model sect has been doing it for years at this point. But Hailey Bieber gave a whole new meaning to “when business meets pleasure” on Thursday night when she paired some sheer, thigh-high stockings with a cut-out mini dress, making sure to show off the garter piece at the top.

Bieber actually pulled the styling trick of the stockings with the structured, deconstructed blazer dress from Blumarine straight from Nicola Brognano’s fall 2022 presentation. The difference is that Bieber swapped the pumps shown on the original model with a pair of chunky Alexander Wang loafers, adding to the professional/sinful juxtaposition. She then accessorized the look with some Balenciaga sunglasses and a By Far black leather shoulder bag.

The model wore the look to attend a party celebrating Kendall Jenner’s tequila brand, 818, in Malibu. Bieber was joined by her husband, Justin. He opted for a much more casual look in a gray Drew House sweatshirt and oversized jeans, the unfinished hem pooling on the floor. The couple donned similar, contrasting outfits just the night before for dinner at Catch Steak in Los Angeles. There, Bieber once again wore a little black dress, this one of the button-up knit variety. She paired that with knee-high boots and another black shoulder bag from Magda Butrym. For his part, Justin went all in on corduroy in a Drew House look completely realized in the fabric, featuring oversized pants and a short-sleeve sweatshirt, which he wore over a white long-sleeve shirt, a corduroy logo hat finishing off the look.

