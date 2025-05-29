Hailey Bieber Looks Like a Billion Bucks in Just a Little Black Dress

Hailey Bieber had a lot to celebrate last night following the billion-dollar deal for her beloved beauty brand, rhode. When you’ve just made a business statement big enough to make headlines in CNBC, Forbes, and The Wall Street Journal, the only fashion statement you need to make is with a classic little black dress and a face done up in your own brand.

Bieber fêted the good news with friends and business partners at the Italian restaurant Alba in Los Angeles. Her Saint Laurent dress? Worthy of a modern, Gen Z CEO. The strapless number featured a curved neckline that gave way to a fitted skirt. Sling back heels, a nude lip and blush-stained cheeks (courtesy of rhode, of course), and a silver watch finished the look. But it was Bieber’s aura, and the staggering details of her brand’s sale, that were doing the heavy lifting here.

LAGOSSIPTV/BLUELOVEIMAGES / BACKGRID

Just hours prior, Bieber announced that rhode would be acquired by industry leader E.l.f Beauty in a deal worth up to $1 billion. The sale comes three years after Bieber launched the line in 2022 and follows a string of recent wins. Over the past fiscal year ending in March 2025, rhode generated $212 million in revenue with just ten products. The brand, which previously operated by a direct-to-consumer model, also announced plans to expand to Sephora locations in the US, Canada, and UK by the end of 2025.

“When I launched rhode in 2022, I always had big dreams for the company, and the most important thing to me is to keep bringing rhode to more spaces, places, and faces globally,” Bieber wrote on Instagram yesterday. “So today I am so incredibly excited and proud to announce that we are partnering with e.l.f. Beauty as we step into this next chapter in the world of rhode.” She finished the message by saying, “This is only the beginning.”

The deal, which marked E.l.f’s largest acquisition to date, was undoubtedly a major win for the beauty mogul. And last night’s LBD had her looking like a billion bucks.