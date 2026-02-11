Hailey Bieber Proves the Cropped Trench Works Year-Round

The perfect item to pair with a cropped trench coat? An even more cropped pair of pants, according to Hailey Bieber.

Seen in Sydney, Australia, the beauty mogul doubled down on her commitment to shortened outerwear. She wore a waist-length Magda Butrym number that had all the makings of a full-length trench: a belted waist, fold-over lapels, and tortoise shell buttons. Although the hyphenated jacket could have easily been turned into a mini dress—a styling trick Bieber has favored in the past—she opted for coverage, at least some, down below.

The model wore a pair of white bootcut jeans that flared out at her calves. Emphasizing the almost capri-length of her trousers, Bieber paired them with low-profile kitten heels by The Row. A Chanel travel bag, black glasses, and her signature slick-back bun were the final touches.

KHAP / BACKGRID

It’s technically summer in Australia right right now—but as resident of Los Angeles, Bieber’s mastered the art of light, transitional layers that suit the city’s perpetually mild weather. Her cropped Magda Butrym trench falls squarely into that camp. It delivers the polish of the classic, longline outerwear item without the weight or bulk, making it ideal for breezy mornings, sunny afternoons, and everything in between.

Once summer comes over here in the States, count on Bieber to keep the cropped trench in steady rotation. Likely without pants.

Shop Hailey’s Trench: