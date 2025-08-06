Hailey Bieber Can Even Turn a Trench Coat Into a Pantsless Look

Hailey Bieber’s solution to rocking a fall coat in the summer heat? Wear it with no pants. After spending the past few months wearing perhaps the most divisive pant silhouette out there—capris—Bieber decided to go drama and pants-free during a Rhode business trip.

Bieber started her look around a thigh-length trench coat from MM6 Maison Margiela. The $1885 piece is supposed to be worn with bottoms, but is actually long enough (by Bieber’s standards) to be classified as a mini dress. It features strong lapels, a fold-over front, and a low-slung belt that sat right below Bieber’s waist. She completed the look, which she wore to board her private jet, with black pumps and two bags of In-N-Out.

The pantsless look, of course, is nothing new for Bieber. And this particular act of turning a piece typically meant for layering into something skimpier isn’t new, either. During a date night with her husband Justin in April, Bieber wore a khaki Magda Butrym coat as a mini dress, pairing it with simple shades and black flats. A few weeks earlier, she went pantsless again during Paris Fashion Week when she chose a Schiaparelli couture blazer with nothing under it.

Bieber’s latest no pants moment comes at an interesting time in the world of trousers. Celebrities are exploring the many possibilities of pants this season, from layered concoctions to full-on pantaloons. Bieber, and fellow It girls Kendall Jenner and Bella Hadid, has been especially inclined to capri-length pants. The Rhode mogul has worn pedal-pushers several times throughout the summer, doing so with bright lemon yellow patterns and retro polka dots.

This summer, Bieber is sticking to the extremes when it comes to pants: she’s either wearing controversial capris, or none whatsoever.