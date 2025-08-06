Margot Robbie’s Hybrid Pants Break All the Rules

This summer seems to be all about redefining the possibilities of the humble pant: from the return of both Capris and bizarre cargos to the sudden influx of “skants,” the only faux pas is stepping out in something standard. Last night in Los Angeles, Margot Robbie got the memo and wore a garment that somehow mixed men’s tuxedo pants with a skirt featuring a kimono-like wrap.

Robbie stepped out to model Cara Delevingne’s 33rd birthday celebration at the Chateau Marmont alongside Kaia Gerber, her Wuthering Heights co-star Jacob Elordi, and Julia Fox. The Barbie actor started off her outfit with a high-neck tank that ended at the very top of her waist. Robbie paired her crop top with tapered black trousers that featured a cumberbund-inspired closure and dramatic folds along the legs. Considering Delevingne herself wore a black suit with a corset for the fête, Robbie’s modern tuxedo pants were entirely on theme with what the birthday girl had in mind.

BACKGRID

From there, Robbie kept her accessories simple and polished. She opted for peep-toe black heels, a structured shoulder bag, and tousled blonde hair. Perhaps a polished ode to Delevingne’s lived-in style of model off-duty dressing?

Roger / BACKGRID

Robbie, who welcomed her first child with husband Tom Ackerley late last year, arrived in Los Angeles after having herself a stylish Euro summer. In early July, she kicked things off in Ibiza, wearing a selection of resort-worthy looks, including a sheer cover-up and a chocolate brown wrap dress—she wore the latter item for her 35th birthday dinner. She then headed to Naples, Italy, where she had herself a “La Dolce Vita” moment in a re-worn vintage tapestry dress. Throughout her travels, she wore one shoe and one shoe only: Alaïa’s mesh ballet flats.

From her birthday ensemble to her guests’ look at Delevingne’s party, Robbie proved she has a keen eye for dressing to the theme and the moment. After all, this is the woman who turned method dressing into an art form.