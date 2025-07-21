New mom Margot Robbie is living La Dolce Vita. After welcoming her first child late last year, Robbie has been enjoying a Euro Summer, traveling the continent with her husband, Tom Ackerely, and a wardrobe full of modern twists on classic vacation staples.

Over the weekend, Robbie and Ackerley were spotted drinking Acqua Panna and embracing one another on the balcony of the Grand Hotel Parker’s, the oldest hotel in all of Naples, Italy. Looking like they had just returned from a long day of sunbathing, both Robbie and Ackerley opted for casual Italian looks.

The Barbie actor slipped into a Kristin Mallison dress made from a vintage French wall tapestry featuring an elephant. This isn’t the first time Robbie has packed the particular dress for a summer vacay. She was also spotted wearing it during a night out in Spain back in 2022. A good elephant-print dress never forgets.

Wearing minimal makeup and her signature blonde hair in a tousled middle part, Robbie accented the mini with a casual touch this time around. She paired it with Alaïa’s fishnet ballet flats, a silhouette that’s become a seasonless staple for the actor.

Before Robbie headed to Naples (she and Ackerley have since traveled down to Capri), she spent some time in Ibiza, Spain, for her 35th birthday earlier this month. There, the actor leaned even further into summer dressing, but continued her fascination with Alaïa’s cult “wrong” shoe in the process.

To lounge by the beach, Robbie donned a black sleeveless cover-up from Magda Butrym that featured a slight see-through effect along the skirt. She complemented her dress with matching mesh Alaïa slippers, black glasses, and a rounded raffia bag by Jacquemus. Earlier on during her stay in the Spanish resort town, Robbie again wore her cream see-through Alaïa shoes for a dinner with friends, pairing the unexpected summer staple with a brown The Attico dress and Bottega Veneta’s “Sardine” bag.

Robbie’s been in Europe for the better part of a month now—and still, her vacation style shows no signs of slowing.

