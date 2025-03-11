A party outfit is a balancing act. It’s all about finding something that makes a statement without going overboard and sacrificing comfort for the sake of aesthetics. Look no further than Hailey Bieber’s latest girl’s night out with Zoë Kravitz in Paris which included a strong-shouldered power coat worn without pants. Kravitz also opted to wear her coat as a dress, just in the most polar opposite manner possible.

Bieber slipped into a textured velvet coat from Schiaparelli that she turned into a micro-mini dress. It featured a double-breasted cut, structured lapels, and ’80s-style padded shoulders. The Rhode mogul paired her jacket with matching pumps, large pearl earrings, and an ivory handbag which was embellished with Schiaparelli’s famous gold bijoux. Of course, it’s no secret that Bieber loves turning a CEO suit into a late-night statement fit. (She wore a vintage Tom Ford-era YSL coat and a pantsless Proenza Schouler jacket last month). Kravitz, meanwhile, left the risk-taking up to Bieber. The Blink Twice director wore a longline wool coat, sheer tights, and simple pointed-toe heels.

Best Image / BACKGRID

The following night, Bieber stepped out solo to the Saint Laurent fall 2025 show on the final day of Paris Fashion Week. She again turned up in the perfect party look: a jersey mini dress that was edged up with a leather motorcycle coat and her go-to Matrix glasses. Maybe it was Kravitz who inspired Bieber’s decision to wear all-black.

To complete her look, the model went with a throwback styling track that she’s taken a liking to recently. She paired polka dot stockings with knife-point heels and gold anklets. Between her pearlescent Schiaparelli and all-black Saint Laurent, Bieber proved that there’s no one way to get dressed up for a night. Expect, perhaps, to leave your pants at home.