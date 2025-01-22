Hailey Bieber may be currently vacationing in Aspen, but the Rhode mogul is still dressing for business. In between hitting the slopes with her husband Justin and celebrity friends like Kendall and Kylie Jenner, Hailey brought out a classic California 9-to-5 silhouette: the pantsless look with a blazer.

Hailey, seen in photos shared to her Instagram, slipped into a skin-tone bustier from Ferragamo that she layered with a Proenza Schouler suit coat on top. She left her blazer mostly open, which allowed for a peek at the naked dress she wore underneath. Hailey finished off her look with sheer black tights, simple pointed-toe heels, and an oversized black clutch from Bottega Veneta.

It’s highly likely that Hailey wore this no pants outfit for an evening out in Aspen, probably to dine at one of the ski town’s glitzy (and heated) restaurants. But since touching down in the celebrity-favorite spot last week, Hailey has pulled out some top-notch winter fashion.

For a coffee run with Justin, Hailey was spotted wearing simple blue jeans and a black t-shirt that she topped off with a vintage faux mink coat from Ralph Lauren. The floor-length piece, from the brand’s fall 1996 collection, was made modern with Hailey’s accessory choices. She carried Miu Miu’s “Aventure” bag which features a trendy belt buckle detail across the front.

Hailey then met up with the Jenner sisters later on during her stay for a night out. She again opted for statement outerwear, picking out a leather and shearling coat from Ferragamo’s pre-spring 2025 collection. Hailey accented her striped jacket with patent leather boots and her go-to black glasses.

Like Kendall, Hailey is mixing rare vintage items and current-season pieces into her vacation wardrobe. The pair do work with the same stylist, Dani Michelle, after all. And yes, the Biebers and Jenners did do a bit of skiing between all of this après-ski fashion.