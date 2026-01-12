The appeal of the “going out” top is enduring. Just ask model pals Hailey Bieber and Kendall Jenner, who both wore variations of the late-night wardrobe staple to W’s Best Performances party on Saturday night.

Both Bieber and Jenner stepped out to the Chateau Marmont in fitted blouses with statement details. Bieber opted to go the lingerie route, wearing a flesh-toned Stella McCartney corset. The piece featured a plunging neckline, silver closures along the front, and exposed stitching. Bieber paired her corset with black trousers, also from Stella McCartney, and positioned them low on her waist to show a sliver of skin. The model completed her look with her famous slick-back bun and diamond stud earrings.

Jenner embraced a flirtier, more retro take on the “going out” top. The model wore a polka dot spaghetti strap from Valentino. Like Bieber’s top, Jenner’s number was designed with a low neckline, but was centered on coquette details like a two-tone print, ruching, and a bow at the bust. Instead of pants, Jenner styled her tank with a simple black skirt and metallic sandals.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Bieber and Jenner worked the room with ease, swapping laughs with the likes of Lana Del Rey, Charlotte Lawrence, Odessa A’zion, and Zoë Kravitz ahead of Sunday’s Golden Globes.

Both Bieber and Jenner have worn their fair share of little party dresses in the past, but their co-sign of the “going out” top on Saturday is just the latest signal that the aughts silhouette is back and better than ever.