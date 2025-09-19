It’s always a scene when Hailey Bieber and Kendall and Kylie Jenner show up for a reservation at Sushi Park L.A.—but last night, the models grabbed a bite to eat at the strip mall joint in perhaps their most low-key dinner looks to date.

Bieber, a long-time regular of the celebrity hotspot, was early to arrive at the girls' night out. Instead of formal dinner attire, she opted for a classic—and very casual—fall outfit formula. The Rhode mogul channeled ’90s minimalism in a boat-neck three-quarter sleeve top paired with fitted black trousers that stopped at the ankle. To accessorize, she chose black stilettos, clear geek chic eyeglasses, and a structured tote bag.

PGP / BACKGRID

The Jenners, meanwhile, also abided by an edited wardrobe to meet up with their friend. Kylie continued to champion the capri pants renaissance that dominated summer 2025. She wore a pair of fitted pedal-pushers and a matching black tank top. A leather jacket, held in the crook of her arm, and heels finished the look.

Kendall, for her part, also wore all-black in the form of high-waisted trousers and a crop top. However, she added a jolt of vivid blue to the ensemble by layering a knit sweater over her shoulder. Like Bieber, she opted for a leather shoulder bag and concluded the outfit with heels and simple hair and makeup.

Roger / BACKGRID

Sushi Park has long been a meeting place for the three women. Back in April 2025, they dined at the establishment together, then set the tone for the fashion transition from spring to summer. Bieber wore a bold leopard coat and jeans, while the Jenner sisters opted for model off-duty looks consisting of black, white, and dark blues.

With their latest outing, the trio proved that, on occasion, true luxury isn’t what you wear to dinner, but who you share it with.