Hailey Bieber and Kendall and Kylie Jenner are trendsetters on their own. But when the trio meet up like they did in Los Angeles last night, there’s sure to be a major fashion statement in the cards. Yesterday, as the models grabbed a bite at their favorite strip mall joint, Sushi Park, they provided a sort of it girl edict for transitional dressing.

Hailey continued to earn her status as the queen of statement coats for her dinner with the Jenner ladies. She wore a dotted plush jacket that featured a light leopard print throughout. Like many of her transitional outfits recently, Hailey’s coat was the main attraction of the evening. She wore it over a white tank top, wide-leg jeans, and black pumps. Her go-to glasses and a structured clutch finished the look.

Hailey has long been a fan of seasonless dressing (she’s well accustomed to wearing no pants in winter and huge faux fur coats in summer), but this look hit all the keys of transitional style. Take the coat off, and her jeans and simple tee were ready for the warm weather. Hailey left it on for a more dressier element.

While Kendall loves a statement jacket herself (she’ taking a liking to Phoebe Philo’s outerwear line recently), she opted to go without one yesterday. Instead, she slipped into a battle-tested model-off-duty signature: head-to-toe black. The model wore a fitted black top and matching pants. It was how she styled her cardigan, loosely throwing it over her shoulders, that showed her expertise in transitional fashion. Kendall tied some color into her look with a dark green tote bag.

Kylie, meanwhile, stepped out in perhaps the simplest outfit of the trio. The Khy founder went with a white t-shirt that she tied for a more fitted look, leather trousers, and a croc-embossed purse from The Attico.

Sushi was certainly on the menu, but so too was some transitional style.

