The seminal 2004 film Mean Girls delivered the line, “I saw Cady Heron wearing army pants and flip-flops, so I wore army pants and flip-flops.” Hailey Bieber’s latest outfit is likely to have a similar effect on the Los Angeles fashion set.

Seen leaving Architecture cafe in West Hollywood this afternoon, Bieber presented an innovative take on athleisure that’s sure to get the fashion girls on board with quirked-up layering. The Rhode mogul wore a dark brown halter top, complete with a plunging neckline and a midriff-baring hem, stacked with a strapless bra right over it. She paired her doubled-up tops with a boxy khaki jacket.

Bieber appeared to be on her way to or from pilates, but her garments up top weren’t the only area that skewed from tradition. The model slipped into a pair of flared leggings, but decided to hike one pant leg all the way to her thigh. Your guess as to why is as good as ours—is it a nod to an emerging trend, or just Bieber trying to cool off post-pilates? She finished the look with her go-to workout shoe, Salomon sneakers, white tube socks, and sleek cat-eye glasses.

BACKGRID

Along with naked dressing, peekaboo bras have emerged as one of the consistent red carpet trends of late. (The look isn’t new, though, as it harkens back to the body-baring aesthetics of the early and mid aughts, when It girls would let the straps of their bombshell bras poke through their tank tops). Bieber has been a proponent of the style, wearing it everywhere from black-tie galas to the Aspen mountains. It coincides with her love of the whale tail, too.

But the model’s latest iteration presented something entirely different. Instead of a garment designed to reveal lingerie beneath, it offered a different proposition: the bra as the main event. Call it bra-first dressing, if you will.