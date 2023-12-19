Hailey Bieber Champions Lingerie as Outerwear In the Colorado Mountains

The fashion girls have descended upon Aspen and they’ve brought their best statement fashion along with them. Kendall Jenner and Hailey Bieber have, unsurprisingly, been leading the pack in the glamorous ski town with their usual brand of minimal meets high-glam dressing. But on Tuesday, Bieber shared her latest après ski look, and it might just be her most puzzling yet.

In photos posted to Instagram, the modeled posed against the Aspen snow in the perfect plush white overcoat from Roberto Cavalli’s fall 2005 runway. Instead of say, a turtleneck or knit sweater, Bieber opted for some Y2K lingerie underneath. She paired an ultra-mini sequined skirt from No. 21’s spring 2024 collection with a cropped, ab-baring pink top. A sliver of her white lace bra poked out from the top of the blush-toned long sleeve. Clearly, the exposed undergarment trend isn’t going anywhere next year. Bieber’s sole accessory came in the form of her signature “B” pendant necklace as she rounded things out with a sleek bun hair style, a glossy lip, and a flushed makeup look.

@haileybieber

FILIPPO MONTEFORTE/AFP/Getty Images

Even as Bieber’s red carpet looks are fairly understated, she’s willing to take some more risk when it comes to her day-to-day style. She’s just as likely to slip into a no pants bomber look or an archival corset gown as she is a sequined black gala dress. And now, we can add lingerie in the middle of the Colorado mountains to that list.

It hasn’t all been tiny skirts and bras for Bieber, though. Before jetting off to Aspen, she slipped into a cherry red Ferragamo coat and a tinsel-like wrap dress for her Rhode Holiday party last week. A few days later, she and Justin hit the ski town in coordinating monochrome looks—Justin in a black bomber and puddle boots next to Hailey who opted for a chic black clutch and a slate gray jacket, also from Ferragamo. Even though Hailey’s style might be hard to nail down on occasion, she’s had a few key pieces make up her most recent looks: sleek sunglasses, some sort of luxe jacket, and the occasional exposed undergarment.