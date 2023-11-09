While Hailey Bieber has little use for pants these days, she seems to always find an occasion to wrap herself in roomy fall coat. The model stepped out in Los Angeles last night, where she grabbed dinner with Zoë Kravitz at celebrity hotspot Sushi Park, in a pantless look packed with a few key twists.

Bieber technically did have on bottoms in the form of a very, very mini skirt. But the cut of her Saint Laurent moto jacket made it appear as if that’s all she threw on before leaving the house. The outerwear piece featured strong, drop shoulders, large pockets, and a variety of edgy details along the sleeves. The Rhode founder left the jacket open and layered a similarly-colored cashmere sweater from Magda Butrym underneath. For accessories, Bieber continued the monochrome feel with a mini bag from Ferragamo and, upon first glance, what appeared to be a version of her usual black penny loafers.

ShotbyNYP / BACKGRID

As the model turned to the side, though, a small kitten heel emerged that turned the shoe into a mule. Bieber has usually opted for more traditional loafers from brands like The Row—but this Loewe pair perfectly balanced out their edgier feel of her jacket with a touch of prep. The model rounded out the look with her go-to exposed white socks and small hoop earrings. Just one day prior, Bieber again stepped out in LA wearing another luxe outerwear grail, this one a spotted shearling coat from Bottega Veneta.

BACKGRID

While she did decide to cover her legs, her loose fitting jeans still gave off a rather casual feel (as did her white t-shirt that she layered underneath). Bieber has never been one to complicate things. She’s equally as comfortable in completing a rather simple outfit with an “It” bag as she is wearing no pants, or even, an extremely boxy jacket.

Shop Hailey’s Picks: