Hailey Bieber and Justin Bieber were spotted heading to a holiday party on Tuesday night, and the couple were dressed as pretty much the epitome of Los Angeles couple holiday style. Hailey went for over-the-top starlet glamour, while Justin managed to nail that SoCal guy speciality of dressing up just enough for the occassion, while still affirming his comfort.

Hailey’s glamour came courtesy of shearling coat from Ferragamo in the perfect shade of Holiday red. Her ruched long sleeve dress, also from the Italian brand, stayed hidden under the shaggy outerwear piece. But in a close-up later posted to Hailey’s Instagram story, we can understand just why she slipped into the mini dress—its reflective red fabric looked like the bow of a perfectly wrapped present.

Hailey then matched the color palette of her look with a bold, glossy red lip that she paired with dewy eyeshadow. The model topped things off with sheer tights, black pumps, sunglasses, and gold earrings. Although Justin wasn’t dripping in Ferragamo red, he cut a rather sharp figure in his own night out choices.

BACKGRID

@Haileybieber

The singer appeared in a loose-fitting black suit that he layered with a simple button down, backwards baseball hat, and leather shoes. Like her barrage of Halloween looks, Hailey has been showcasing the true versatility of her Holiday style in recent weeks.

Earlier this month, the 27-year-old showed off another monochrome look to her Instagram. This time, she went the “Quiet Luxury” route with an angelic mini dress from Khaite that she paired with a velvet Prada bag. A few days prior, she slipped into a more sultry version of festive wear with a sheer vintage Vivienne Westwood dress complete with a peep-hole bustier.

@Haileybieber

Celebrities have gone a few routes this Holiday season with their resepctive fashion choices. There’s been plenty of winter whites, muted palette’s like Sofia Coppola’s simple Chanel outfit, and plenty of flashy choices à la Amal Clooney. As one of today’s most influential dressers, though, it is rather unsurprising Hailey Bieber has mastered each and every version.

