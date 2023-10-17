Halloween tends to loses a bit of its magic when you get older. Yes, you can still dress up, go out, and enjoy yourself, but you’ll never truly recapture the childhood magic of dressing like your favorite cartoon character and knocking on strangers’ doors. Thank god for celebrity Halloween then—not that it can ever replace the feeling of a bag slowly filling up with candy on a crisp October night—but the photoshoots and intricate costumes displayed by stars around the holiday are a welcomed, aesthetic substitute. Think of the never-ending flood of celebrity costumes this time of year as the modern equivalent to a school Halloween parade—a fun celebration, a chance to see what everyone else dressed as, now just with a lot more disposable income.

Because whether you’re a celebrity hound or not, you have to admit, celebrity Halloween is fun. The stars go all in, planning their looks for weeks in advanced, getting the best makeup and hair artists to bring their vision come to life. Sometimes, it’s all just for a photoshoot (which is oddly sterile, but still impressive), but they’re just as likely to take their costumes out for a spin at a spooky LA bash. Last year, Heidi Klum delivered per usual, dressing up as a full-on worm, but we also got some fun surprises, like Gwyneth Paltrow as Winnie the Pooh and Hailey Bieber as Laetitia Casta on the 1999 YSL Runway. Sometimes, celebrities even go out early enough before the holiday, allowing for some inspiration from your own costume. So, keep checking back here as we compile all the Halloween looks celebs delivered this spooky season.

Ariana Grande as a Cat Instagram/@arianagrande The singer took to Instagram to share some shots from her early Halloween celebration with her brother, Frankie, who’s currently starring in a production of The Rocky Horror Show.

Khloé Kardashian and Tatum Thompson as Cows Instagram/@khloekardashian The Kardashians started the festivities early with a kids party where Khloé and her son dressed up like farm animals.

Olivia Wilde as Ken BACKGRID Wilde and her ex, Jason Sudeikis, celebrated their daughter’s birthday with a costume party. The actress dressed up as what will likely be the most popular costume this year—Ken—while her daughter played the role of Barbie.