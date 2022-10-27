No one does Halloween better than celebrities. Likely, that’s thanks to their glam squads, stylists, and large budgets. While the rest of us are scouring thrift stores and Amazon to come up with a creative enough costume, your favorite stars have a team of people working with them to come up with envy-inducing looks and a photoshoot to match. Of course, not all celebrities go full glam for the holiday, and you always have the ones who throw on a dinosaur onesie or a pair of cat ears and call it a day. But if a celeb is attending an event like the Casamigos Halloween party, or Heidi Klum’s annual fete, chances are, they’re going all out.

Halloween costumes allow for the opportunity to see a different side to even the most stoic celeb—to find out what shows and movies they watched over the year (they may dress like Vecna from Stranger Things, or a gaslit housewife from Don’t Worry Darling) or what trends and memes they tapped into (a sexy Negroni Sbagliato would make for a great, topical costume). Some celebs like to go meta, and pay tribute to other famous faces, like Rihanna who won Halloween last year with her Gunna costume. So, keep checking back in here as we compile all the Halloween looks celebs delivered this spooky season.

Doja Cat as a Sexy Nurse It looks like Doja dressed up for an evening of painting her nails and watching an Elvira movie.

Hailey Bieber and Kylie Jenner as Witches TikTok/@kyliejenner The friends painted themselves green to film a Halloween episode of Bieber’s YouTube show.

Ashley Graham as a Y2K Angel RMLA / BACKGRID Proof that sometimes all you have to do is throw on a pair of angel wings.

Sarah Michelle Geller as a Rosehill Country Day Student We knew the Do Revenge uniforms would be popular Halloween costumes, but never did we think a star from the actual film would be the first to wear one.