The celebrity Halloween costumes are already trickling to the timeline, and Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz are sending a message. The newlyweds were seemingly addressing the British tabloid rumors of a family feud on Wednesday when they dressed as Romeo and Juliet for Booby Tape’s annual holiday party.

Their costumes looked like they were specifically inspired by the Baz Luhrmann 1996 film adaptation of William Shakespeare’s play. Model Ashley Graham shared some photos of the event, and in one pic that both Brooklyn and Nicola shared in their Stories, Nicola is wearing a white gown and angel wings while Brooklyn is wearing chain mail and armor over black slacks.

Ashley Graham

The star-crossed lovers were from competing families in constant conflict, which is what people have been saying about the Beckhams versus Nicola. Allegedly, Victoria Beckham is no fan of her son’s new wife. Page Six reported in August that the ladies were in a “cold war” full of “non-stop petty drama.”

“They can’t stand each other and don’t talk,” said the anonymous source. “The build-up to the wedding was horrendous … [Nicola] wouldn’t clue Victoria in on anything. Communication was minimal.”

Darren Gerrish/WireImage/Getty Images

Nicola’s billionaire dad Nelson Peltz lives in PalmBeach, and another source from the area said that it’s actually a family-to-family issue, not a mother-in-law problem.

“It’s not just about two women — it’s two families coming together,” they said. Nelson “can fund anything” his daughter wants and she apparently aspires to have her own brands in clothing, beauty, and fragrance, which would put her in a business rivalry with Victoria.

“There is a reason why Brooklyn and Nicola are now ‘Peltz Beckham.’ It’s all about branding,” the source explained.

Of course the over-the-top drama of some of the reports that some of the narrative could come more from the mind of a tabloid editor rather than real life.

Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In an interview with Variety in August, Nicola addressed the rumors that she and Victoria had been butting heads and said it was all a misunderstanding over a wedding dress.

“I was going to [wear Victoria Beckham] and I really wanted to, and then a few months down the line, she realized that her atelier couldn’t do it, so then I had to pick another dress,” Nicola explained. “She didn’t say ‘you can’t wear it;’ I didn’t say I didn’t want to wear it. That’s where it started, and then they ran with that.”

Nicola ended up wearing Valentino Haute Couture for the ceremony. If they’re making fun of the conflict rumors, that hopefully means things have been resolved, especially considering how Romeo and Juliet ends.