You may know Emma D’Arcy as one of the breakout stars of HBO’s House of the Dragon, the actor who expertly portrays the grown-up version of Princess Rhaenrya Targaryen on the Game of Thrones prequel series. But, if you’re not a fan on medieval-set dramas filled with dragons, blonde wigs, and incest, you might know Emma D’Arcy as the person on TikTok who loves a Negroni Sbiagliato (with Prosecco). D’Arcy has unwittingly became the spokesperson for the twist on the popular Campari-based drink, leading a massive movement that likely has bartenders stocking up on extra bubbly worldwide.

It all started when HBO brilliantly posted a clip of an interview between Dragon stars D’Arcy and Olivia Cooke on TikTok. In the video, Cooke asks D’Arcy about their drink of choice. “A Negroni,” D’Arcy responds. Fair enough, but wait, there’s more! Raising their eyebrows, D’Arcy throws a curveball into their answer. “Sbagliato,” they add, and they’re not done yet. D’Arcy’s voice lowers slightly as they lean forward and finish off their order. “With Prosecco in it,” they say, to which Cooke responds, “Oh, stunnin’.” Stunnin’ indeed.

The sound quickly gained popularity, getting coopted by TikTok users who have since made over eleven thousand videos with it. Some are just dueting the video to emphasize its unexpected sex appeal, while others are using it to advertise the little things they love in life, like a Friday night in with a margherita pizza, glass of red wine...and a Kiera Knightley movie. Stunnin’!

Of course, Twitter is having a field day over this one as well. A quick search of “Negroni” on the site will pull up thousands of tweets commenting on the trend, making memes, and sending their best to the bartenders likely getting inundated with the order.

A word of caution before you go take that order to the bar tonight, though. A Negroni Sbagliato already has Prosecco in it, so adding that to the end of your order is redundant and will out you as someone who got your drink order from a viral TikTok video. D’Arcy was just likely reiterating what differentiates a Negroni Sbagliato from a Negroni (side note: sbiagliato means mistake in Italian, and the drink got its name when a Milanese bartender mistook a bottle of sparkling wine for gin while making a Negroni, only to find out that it was delicious). If you want to try the drink at home, you just need Campari, sweet vermouth, and, of course, Prosecco. The three ingredients go together in a 1:1:1 ratio, so it’s almost impossible to screw it up, and soon, you’ll be drinking a “Negroni Sbiagliato with Prosecco in it” like you’re the heir to the Iron Throne.