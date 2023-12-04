Last night’s Academy Museum Gala in Los Angeles drew in the city’s biggest stars. The star-studded guest list included Meryl Streep, Dua Lipa, Natalie Portman, Selena Gomez and, of course, Kendall Jenner and Hailey Bieber who showed off glammed-up versions of Holiday style on the step and repeat.

The models and close friends dazzled on the red carpet in statement floor-length gowns. Jenner cut a rather chic figure in a fire engine red look from Fendi’s fall/winter 2023 collection. The bodycon dress featured a turtleneck silhouette, with elongated sleeves, that then flowed into a floor-sweeping hem. But the main focus of the rather understated look was an elasticized bustier. The detail, which started just below her bust and had large pieces of fabrics on the side, cinched Jenner’s figure and showed off the sheer nature of the top. Never one to complicate things, the 28-year-old rounded out her look with slicked back hair, dainty hoop earrings, and dewy makeup. Bieber continued Jenner’s embrace of the floor-sweeping silhouette, but in another Holiday go-to: sequins.

The 27-year-old opted for a custom look from Saint Laurent by Anthony Vaccarello. Her dress was dripping in black sequins and was designed in a halter shape with plunging cut-outs at the sides. For glam, Bieber went with a sleek updo, natural makeup, and coordinating black nail polish. Her slate of sparkling earrings and tennis bracelets were the perfect details to level up the look, too.

As daring as their off-duty styles may be, Jenner and Bieber historically keeps things rather polished for red carpets. Case in point: when the models looked fresh out of the Matrix in Kylie Jenner’s new line. For a dinner in Santa Monica, Jenner debuted an edgy look in the form of a corseted faux leather dress while Bieber went with a zip-up mini dress and sheer tights. But with the bulk of Holiday season right around the corner, let Jenner and Bieber’s glitzy red carpet looks be a source of inspiration.