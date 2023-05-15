Hailey Bieber is proudly leaning into her scion status. Though the model and social media personality has been pretty quiet in speaking of her famous lineage, earlier this year she made somewhat of a statement on the matter through her wardrobe choice—a cropped white “nepo baby” t-shirt. While the outfit was followed with no explanation, and fellow nepo baby Gwyneth Paltrow approved of the choice, Bieber has finally addressed the viral tee in a recent interview.

“When you’re out and about and people are stopping your dad or uncle and asking for pictures, you start to understand why,” Bieber said to The Sunday Times. “That was me being, like, ‘I’m very aware of the situation [and] I’m going to wear it loud and proud because you are already labeling me as such and it’s true.’”

Bieber comes from the Baldwin family, a Hollywood dynasty of sorts: her father Stephen and uncles Alec, William, and Daniel are all actors with decade-spanning careers. Though the Baldwin brothers have over a dozen children between them, Hailey is undoubtedly the most prominent—she has appeared in campaigns for major brands, walked runways, and married Justin Bieber in 2019 (which certainly did not help to quell her nepo baby, fame-adjacent status).

The 26-year-old is the latest in a growing list to offer their takes on nepotism in Hollywood over the past year. While some have flat out denied the impact their famous relatives have had on their careers, others have admitted (sometimes begrudgingly) that they do have a leg up. In addition to Baldwin fame, Bieber also spoke on her love for cooking, how she and Justin spend their time, as well as her desires and apprehensions in having children.

“I literally cry about this all the time,” Bieber explained. “I want kids so bad but I get scared. It’s enough that people say things about my husband or my friends. I can’t imagine having to confront people saying things about a child. We can only do the best we can to raise them. As long as they feel loved and safe.”