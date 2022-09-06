The Euphoria star, who is the child of director and producer Judd Apatow and actress Leslie Mann, recently revealed to Porter that, while she tries not to think about the role her parents have played in her career too much it “definitely drives” her. “I feel like I really need to prove myself, so I work extra hard,” she said.

Apatow admitted that at first, the situation made her sad because she didn’t think people judged her on her talent. “I try not to let it get to me because I obviously understand that I’m in such a lucky position,” she said. “A lot of people [in a similar position] have proven themselves over the years, so I’ve got to keep going and make good work. It’s so early in my career, I don’t have much to show yet, but hopefully one day I’ll be really proud of the stuff I’ve done by myself.”

This isn’t the first time Apatow has spoken on nepotism. Following the first season of Euphoria, which provided her with her first big role, the actress responded to people who were mad that her name came up first in the credits (it’s alphabetical). “I definitely get why people would be mad at me, but I will literally spend the rest of my life trying to prove myself and work twice as hard,” she told Variety.