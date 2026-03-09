Hailey Bieber is continuing her love affair with ’90s minimalism—this time with a sleek date night look that could have walked straight out of the era. For a dinner with her husband Justin Bieber over the weekend, the beauty mogul channeled the era in the most authentic way possible: by re-wearing a vintage Chanel evening bag from the 1990s.

Heading to one of her favorite Los Angeles spots, Sushi Park, Hailey built her outfit around a pared-back palette and sharp silhouettes—most notably, an archival Chanel handbag dating back to the height of Karl Lagerfeld’s tenure at the French house. Sourced from the Paris-based boutique The Vinatge Marché, she first debuted the grail piece in October, but her latest outing proved it can anchor an entirely different look.

Leaning fully into the decade’s minimalist codes, Hailey paired the bag with a matching black pencil skirt in glossy leather. On top, she wore a butter-yellow knit blouse complete with an off-the-shoulder neckline and a subtle keyhole cut-out. She finished the look with her go-to jewelry stack, clear eyeglasses, and sleek Saint Laurent kitten heels.

Courtesy of Vintage Marché

Hailey first wore the trapezoidal bag, which she likely secured with help from her stylist Dani Michelle, this past fall during a trip to Paris Fashion Week. She couldn’t have gone about styling it more differently, however.

The model went a more casual route, choosing a pair of slouchy, low-rise Levi’s over her more fitted date night skirt. She stacked the rest of her look with vintage pieces, including Gucci glasses by Tom Ford, metallic Carrie Bradshaw-inspired Manolo Blahniks, and a John Galliano-era Dior wrap coat from 1999. Although her Chanel bag was the common thread, everything else about the looks shifted—from casual denim to sleek date-night dressing.

In other words: the enduring appeal of ’90s minimalism is all about versatility.