Hailey Bieber Pairs Galliano-Era Dior With Blue Jeans

While the rest of Paris was patiently awaiting a new era of Dior to begin, Hailey Bieber was luxuriating in the house’s past. Bieber stepped out during Paris Fashion Week in a 1990s vintage Dior coat—a relic from John Galliano’s much-beloved tenure at the brand—styled in a decidedly 2025 way.

Attending the opening of the Virgil Abloh: The Codes exhibition at the Grand Palais with friends Kendall Jenner and Bella Hadid, Bieber slipped into a snow white number from 1999. Ideal for a fall night out, it featured dramatic fur trim lining the collar and front and a side closure that nipped-in the model’s waist.

While Bieber’s jacket is from Dior’s more accessible “boutique” line, this era at the French brand under Galliano was all about excess. So it might come as a surprise that Bieber styled her vintage find with something as humble as a pair of blue jeans. Her trousers were placed low on her hips and were marked by a casual wide-leg fit.

Best Image / BACKGRID

Leaning into the French vintage theme, Bieber accessorized with a ladylike Chanel bag from the ’90s (designed back when Karl Lagerfeld helmed the label) that she sourced from the Paris-based shop, The Vintage Marché. Finishing the look were Carrie Bradshaw-esque Manolo Blahniks and vintage Gucci shades by Tom Ford.

A little bit of Galliano, Lagerfeld, Blahnik, and Ford all in one look? That must be some sort of vintage fashion bingo.

Bieber had arrived in Paris earlier this week to attend Saint Laurent’s spring 2026 show on Monday evening, where she took her place in a star-studded front row that included Rosé, Charli xcx, and Zoë Kravitz. Later that evening, she put on a club-ready cheetah print mini dress by Saint Laurent for a Girls Night Out with Kendall Jenner.

As a self-professed vintage collector, it was only a matter of time before Bieber swapped her current season Saint Laurent for archival treasures while in Paris.