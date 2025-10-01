Jennifer Lawrence’s Dior Trench Coat Has a Couture-Inspired Surprise in the Back

Jennifer Lawrence is all in on Dior’s new era. Her relationship with the French house dates back to 2012, and she has worn a lot of Dior looks in her time. Though never anything quite like the surprisingly subversive trench coat she wore to take in Jonathan Anderson’s debut Dior womenswear collection this afternoon in Paris.

Lawrence slipped into a pair of baggy gray trousers that she styled with an untucked Oxford shirt. A black waistcoat added a preppy touch to Lawrence’s ensemble, but it was her khaki trench that really caught the eye.

Neil Mockford/GC Images/Getty Images

Sure, the fall trench is a transition dressing staple—and a staple of Lawrence’s off-duty looks, too. But the actor’s take on the fall classic had a “if you know, you know” nod to the heritage of Dior to make it all the more interesting. At the back, there were sculptural pleats that jutted out from either side. It was a clear reference to the Delft dress, a couture silhouette established by house founder Christian Dior in 1948.

Neil Mockford/GC Images/Getty Images

Anderson previously explored the shape for his debut menswear presentation for the brand back in June. He used the technique on oversized cargo shorts, which quickly became a breakout hit of the men’s shows.

Lawrence, for her part, grounded the historic touchstone within her everyday style. She finished off her ensemble with a collection of her go-to accessories from her day-to-day: a petite clutch in a deep burgundy color, aviator glasses, and black Mary Jane ballet flats.

For his spring 2026 collection, Anderson looked to create a “dialogue between past and present,” per the house. He’s talked often now about making room for the ethos of personal style amongst Dior’s image of French fantasy. And while he certainly exemplified that on the runway, Lawrence echoed that sentiment in her styling choices.