Is This the Most Iconic Front Row of Fashion Week So Far?

Saint Laurent creative director Anthony Vaccarello can surely draw a crowd. To kick off Paris Fashion Week this evening, Vaccarello presented his spring 2026 collection for Saint Laurent right under the sparkling Eiffel Tower, all in front of a who’s who of film, music, and fashion. Headlining the front row (or frow, in fashion speak) was a power quartet of Hailey Bieber, Zoë Kravitz, Charli xcx, and Rosé.

Gilbert Flores/WWD/Getty Images

Early to arrive were Hailey and Charli, who both opted for a similar genre of outfit. The model and singer wore flouncy babydoll shorts trimmed with white lace—Charli in pale pink, and Hailey in her beloved butter yellow, naturally. They stayed seasonally appropriate with anorak coats in bold colors and elevated their looks with high heels and sleek handbags.

Kravitz also broke out her finest fall coat for the evening. The Caught Stealing star slipped into a khaki bomber number that she paired with a pale yellow slip skirt and PVC pumps. Rosé, meanwhile, stunned in a light blue romper with a dramatic train detail.

Gilbert Flores/WWD/Getty Images

The four women have been a staple of the Vaccarello’s front row for multiple seasons now—Hailey and Rosé were seatmates back in September 2023. But tonight, they were a part of a much larger constellation of A-list names to attend the spectacle. Also among the featured guests were Kate and Lila Moss, Madonna and her daughter, Lourdes Leon, Teyana Taylor, The White Lotus actor Walton Goggins, and It Boy of the moment, Christopher Briney.

The star power didn’t end with just the celebrity arrivals, however. Bella Hadid, who touched down in Paris late last week, walked the runway in a mustard yellow shorts look with statement glasses and earrings. The appearance marked the model’s first show since she last appeared on YSL’s runway back in March.