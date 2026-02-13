Hailey Bieber Dials Up the Archival Glamour in Vintage Versace

As the fashion world eagerly anticipates a new Versace era under its recently appointed creative director, Pieter Mulier, Hailey Bieber is ushering us back to the label’s unapologetically glamorous heyday. At a Vogue Australia event today, the Rhode mogul channeled capital-V Versace in a look plucked straight from the mid-aughts archives.

Brendon Thorne/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Bieber and her stylist, Dani Michelle, chose a butter yellow spring 2006 look sourced from Raffe Vintage for the occasion. With its plunging neckline, liquid satin skirt, and crystal-studded chain mail bodice, the design was peak noughties Versace. It featured intricate beadwork along the bust and hips and a ruffled chiffon inlay at the front of the skirt.

Though vintage Versace has been a recurring feature of Bieber’s style—she wore another Donatella-era grail for her 29th birthday in November—her latest archival find comes at an interesting point in the brand’s legacy. In December, the house announced that Dario Vitale would be departing the brand less than one year after he became the first non-Versace to helm the brand, following Gianni and Donatella. Vitale presented only one collection for Versace, at Milan Fashion Week, a showing that gained cult industry status and has become red carpet fodder for pop stars and fashion girls alike.

Earlier this month, it was announced that Pieter Mulier, who previously designed for Alaïa, would be taking the creative reins at Versace starting in July. Mulier has yet to address the news (he’s presenting his final Alaïa collection at Paris Fashion Week next month), but the chairman of Versace, Lorenzo Bertelli, called the Belgian the “right person for the brand.”

Although Versace is certainly headed in a new direction under Mulier, Bieber proved today that nothing beats the allure of the house’s high-gloss archive.