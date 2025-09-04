Hailey Bieber is in New York to celebrate the arrival of her beauty line, Rhode, on the shelves of Sephora stores nationwide. Naturally, she’s dressed to stand on business.

Fresh off demonstrating how to wear micro-mesh shorts for fall, Bieber stepped out last night in another demonstration of how to stretch your summer staples into your wardrobe for chillier months. Her ensemble started with a layered Saint Laurent top that featured a razor-cut tank underneath a sheer long-sleeved shirt. A choice that should stop us from putting our tanks in storage. The remainder of Bieber’s ensemble leaned into more typical businesswear, however.

She wore a pair of low-slung dress pants, styling them with sleek Saint Laurent pumps. A structured clutch, which Bieber cradled under one arm, cat-eye glasses, and a slicked-back hairdo finished off the mogul’s ensemble.

Aeon/GC Images/Getty Images

The next morning, Bieber was seen on her way to Sephora’s Times Square location to oversee her brand’s big launch. She again slipped into her take on office dressing, even repurposing some of the same pieces she wore the night prior.

Instead of a layered top, Bieber went for a sultrier option: a butter yellow leather suit jacket that she wore with a black lace bra underneath. The model wore similar wool trousers and accessorized with the same black clutch, glasses, and peep-toe sandals.

BACKGRID

In May, Bieber sold Rhode to E.l.f Beauty in a whopping $1 billion deal—just a few months prior, she announced that Rhode would be available in Sephora locations in the US and Canada in the fall, with plans to expand to Sephora UK by the end of 2025, after previously operating by a direct-to-consumer model. “When I launched rhode in 2022, I always had big dreams for the company, and the most important thing to me is to keep bringing rhode to more spaces, places, and faces globally,” Bieber wrote on social media following the sale.

And, now, with her latest string of elevated business looks, Bieber is more than standing on business—she’s owning it.