Hailey Bieber Makes Mesh Basketball Shorts West Village Appropriate

Showing up to a dinner at a West Village hotspot in mesh basketball shorts would get most people turned away (or at least some serious side eye), but most people aren’t Hailey Bieber. Yesterday in New York, the beauty mogul stepped out for dinner at I Sodi in the West Village wearing a sleek-and-chic update on Princess Diana’s infamous biker shorts-and-sweatshirt combination that was both adaptable to several climates and several dress codes.

While Bieber spent the summer months championing the comeback of capris—in every color and pattern imaginable, from bold polka dots to “lemontini” moments—she’s now pivoting to something breezier and shorter. She traded her pedal-pushers for a pair of mesh basketball shorts that stopped at the mid-thigh.

To balance out the casual, athletic bottoms, Bieber enlisted her signature elevated minimalism for the rest of outfit. Up top, she wore a simple white tee with a slight crop and sported a power leather coat to fend off the slight fall breeze. Finishing the off-duty look were peep-toe sandals, cat-eye glasses, and the model’s go-to slicked back bun. New York’s climate is temperamental regardless of the season, but Bieber’s micro-shorts, big coat pairing is a classic outfit move to mark the start of fall weather.

Aeon/GC Images/Getty Images

The fall seasons have always served as an opportunity for Bieber to show off her staggering coat collection—and it appears she’s gearing up to do so yet again this year. In 2024, the model showed off an impressive archive of designer jackets throughout the fall and winter, including everything from a vintage striped Ralph Lauren fur to picks from The Row and Phoebe Philo.

But, as is the case with her latest ensemble, Bieber isn’t just satisfied with wearing her jackets off the rack. She’s always been one to style them in unexpected ways, including thinking up a combination as unexpected as athletic shorts, going out heels, and a leather moto jacket.