At this point, Hailey Bieber is the unofficial queen of the jacket. While other celebrity style stars tend to shrink away in the colder months, Bieber shines in a never-ending parade of statement outerwear. Her latest choice to grab a coffee at Manhattan’s ever-sceney Bar Pitti? A brown suede number that mixes utilitarian elements with the sculptural.

The cognac brown number featured an oversized fit with baggy cuffed sleeves and a spread collar up top. The statement pockets in the front fell into the bubble hem at the bottom. She also wore a knit sweater, black square-toe loafers, and dress pants—all constant staples in her daily style. A latte to go, a black handbag, and her new Rhode Peptide Lip Shape finished off the look.

Aeon/GC Images/Getty Images

On Wednesday evening, Bieber was seen out wearing another monochrome winter outfit. She paired a Magda Butrym trench coat with pleated pants by The Row, a gray cardigan, and a cashmere scarf that had multiple functions. She wore the scarf both wrapped over her shoulders and as a babushka.

XNY/Star Max/GC Images/Getty Images

Bieber is currently promoting her new Rhode beauty launch in Manhattan, but assumably flew in from a vacation in Aspen that was full of huge, cozy coats. Perhaps that’s why she had these jackets at the ready during her business trip this week.

It’s also just plain cold in New York and everyone needs some nice outerwear to stay warm—even someone like Bieber who in the past has championed pants-less dressing during the colder months.

Aeon/GC Images/Getty Images

Over in Aspen, Bieber gravitated toward fur during her time in the ski town. She was seen wearing a faux mink robe coat from Ralph Lauren’s fall 1996 collection that she paired with blue jeans and a Miu Miu bag. For a night out with Kendall and Kylie Jenner, Bieber slipped into a striped leather and shearling coat from Ferragamo.

Between her stays in Aspen and New York, Bieber has made the case that a good statement coat is a statement regardless of the location.